CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins Market Insights into the Industry and Its Potential, Study Forecast to 2030

Market Size – USD 356.68 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Rising demand from the packaging industry and automotive

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins Market Forecast to 2030

According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for copolyester hot melt adhesives and resins had a value of USD 356.68 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a fast revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Growth in the demand for copolyester hot melt adhesives and resins is primarily being driven by the packaging sector, automotive applications, growing consumer interest in environmentally friendly alternatives, and technological developments in product design.

Copolyester hot melt adhesives and resins are made from copolyester polymers, one of the most popular types of synthetic resins. Depending on their composition and design, these polymers enable the development of resins and adhesives with a wide range of diverse physical qualities and performance requirements. Hotmelt copolyester-based adhesives are solid at room temperature, liquefy when heated, then solidify once more when cooled. These are thermoplastic adhesives that can tolerate high temperatures and have a strong chemical tolerance to water and plasticizer movement. They are completely non-volatile. For every application method, companies like Bostik can provide hotmelt copolyester adhesives in a variety of forms since they develop and manufacture their own copolyester polymers.

Flexible food and medical packaging, can coatings, and metallized paper packaging all benefit from saturated copolyester resins. They can also be used as raw ingredients or additives in various flexible packaging applications, including foiled primer, pre-print priming, printing ink, overprint varnish, and foil coatings. Adhesives have only recently begun to contain Polyurethane (PUR) foam and other copolyesters, which are extensively used in packaging, woodwork, and shoes. They are more stronger and flexible than traditional hot melt adhesives and resistant to a wide range of heat conditions, making them ideal for substrates that are challenging to bind. However, one of the significant challenges hindering market revenue growth is high costs of copolyester hot melt adhesives and resins, stringent government regulations as well as lack of standardization. Purchase of air-cleaning equipment is now mandated by law to maintain compliance with acceptable emission levels. Flame bonding of PUR foam becomes considerably more expensive when maintenance and purging media disposal charges are added.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Bostik, Henkel Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, ROWAK AG, Guangzhou Wei Wang Hot Melt Adhesive Technology Co., Ltd., 3M, Dow Inc., Avery Dennision Corporation, Sika AG, and Eastman Chemical Company

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The E-Commerce platforms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Consumers are turning to e-commerce websites to purchase from a large selection of options and take advantage of offers and discounts to avoid the inconvenience of physical shopping. E-commerce is changing the way that people buy and sell baby products, including training diapers. E-commerce websites have several benefits over other types of sales channels, in terms of product accessibility, affordability, transportation patterns, and many other important elements. This trend has been further intensified by the outbreak of pandemic. Consumers started to gravitate toward internet buying as a result of self-quarantine and social isolation practices. In addition, growth is also being supported by presence of numerous major international packaging companies, including Amcor, International Paper Company, and Crown Holdings, among many others, which significantly drives revenue growth of this segment.

The automotive segment is expected to register a steadily fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Majority of decorative fabrics used for interior trim elements, with exception of carpets, are made of polyester. They are more comfortable when the back is filled with upholstery material, while preferred material is polyurethane foams due to its high resilience. From a quality, ecological, and financial standpoint, it is beneficial to replace flame-bonded PUR construction with thermoplastic copolyester adhesives and nonwoven fabrics. In the upcoming years, thermoplastic copolyester adhesives will become more prevalent in automotive applications. Copolyesters are well-liked goods even in price-sensitive markets due to their great cost/performance ratio. The synergistic effect of nonwoven structures made of polyester fibers makes recycling easier, provides opportunities to lower disposal costs as well as ensure environment-friendly standards of developing automotive parts and foam, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rising product launches by major companies in terms of product development of various types of products made of copolyester hot melt adhesives and resins, government regulations on sustainable packaging using biodegradable thermoplastic copolyester reins as well as increased funding and partnerships between major companies introduced by the government.

CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins Market Segmentation:

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Packaging

Textiles & Fabrics

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Polymer Films & Rolls

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Retailers

E-Commerce Platforms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In conclusion, the CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The CoPolyester Hot Melt Adhesives and Resins Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

Request Customization as per your specific requirement @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1554

