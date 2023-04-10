Drone Taxi Market by Range, Propulsion, Autonomy, System & Forecast [2025-2030]

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Drone Taxi Market by Range (Intercity, Intracity), Propulsion (Fully Electric, Hybrid, Electric Hydrogen), Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Piloted), Passenger Capacity (Up to 2, 3 to 5, More than 5), System, End Use & Region (2025-2030), A Drone Taxi can be used to carry passengers for intracity or intracity transportation. They will be equipped with cutting-edge technology that is silent, safe, and environmentally friendly. Drone taxis are designed to fly remotely piloted or autonomously, avoid obstacles, and take-off, fly, and land precisely every time. Drone taxi propulsion can be fully electric or hybrid electric. Some of the advantages of drone taxis include reduction in traffic congestion, sustainability, increased transportation efficiency, and noise reduction The growth of the Drone Taxi market is majorly attributed to the need for an efficient mode of intracity transportation in urban cities.

Driver: Smart city initiatives

Smart city models have spurred tremendous development opportunities for technology vendors and associated service providers. With increasing government initiatives and environmental campaigns taking center stage, technology providers and consultants have aggressively started simulating innovative solutions based on conceptual modules for urban infrastructure design and development. For instance: In May 2021, Osaka city will undertake the development of vertiports and infrastructure for drone delivery services, including urban air mobility. Skyports, a leading UK-based vertiport company, will assist in the delivery of eVTOL technology . The initiative will enhance tourism, sustainability, and the economic performance of the Osaka Prefecture

Opportunity: Intracity transportation: Short-term opportunity

The key purpose of a drone taxi is to facilitate intracity transportation to reduce the strain on existing urban mobility solutions. Currently, with the limited availability of high-powered, lightweight lithium-ion batteries and the infrastructure required for the setting up of charging points for these batteries, the majority of autonomous aircraft manufacturers are in the research & development phase, leaving only a handful of players to deploy their autonomous aircraft for intracity transportation. Lilium (Germany) has developed the Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off and landing jet with a cruising speed of 300 km/h and a range of 300 km. The company plans to deploy this jet for intracity transportation initially and for intercity transportation soon. Lift Aircraft (US), on the other hand, publicly launched Hexa, a manned multirotor ultralight intracity eVTOL at a market price of USD 49,500, in December 2018.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 74 Million Projected Market Size USD 860 Million CAGR 63.0% Years considered to provide market size 2023–2030 Segments Covered Based on System,

Propulsion Type,

Passenger Capacity,

End use,

Range,

Autonomy and

Solution. Geographies Covered North America

Europe

APAC

RoW Market Leaders Airbus (Netherlands),

Boeing (US),

Volocopter (Germany),

Lilium (Germany),

Joby Aviation (US) and

EHang (China) among others.

“North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the period from 2025-2030. The market growth in this region can be attributed to strategic partnerships and funding related to the use of drone taxis by concerned authorities in North American countries. For instance, in January 2020, Joby Aviation entered into a strategic partnership with Toyoto and Uber. Joby Aviation plans to go public in a reverse merger with Reinvent Technology Partners, a USD 690 million publicly listed blank check company. Air taxis are likely to witness heightened demand for urban transportation in this region.

In North America, the market growth can be attributed to increasing investments to develop drone taxi infrastructure by various key players to reduce the strain on the existing transportation system in the region. Significant carbon emissions caused by traditional aircraft and helicopters used at airports and around the cities are of major concern worldwide. Hence, several international regulatory bodies, such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), have initiated green, clean, and energy-efficient programs to achieve zero carbon emission at airports. These programs have led drone taxi platform manufacturers to invest in innovating eVTOL and hybrid variants.

Airbus (Netherlands), Boeing (US) and Textron Inc (US) are Leading Players in the Drone Taxi Market

AIRBUS SAS (Netherland):

Airbus SAS (Netherland) has strong regional and application footprint. The company is also a market leader in global aerospace sector. It caters to both, platform and infrastructure components in the Drone Taxi market and has a strong global distribution and service network. It is one of the largest manufacturers of helicopters and aircraft across the globe.

BOEING (US):

Boeing (US) is the worlds largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing has a wide range of product offering and tailored services that include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training. The wide product offerings and strong global presence makes Boeing one of the dominant players in aerospace industry.

