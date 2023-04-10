God never forsakes, never forgets

God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living
Author Y.P. Accilien allows readers to be reminded of God’s everlasting journey through this Christian book
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Come what may, God truly never forsakes. Y.P Accilien, a New Jersey-based author, dedicates this Christian book for everyone going through times and have been wanting to embrace freedom from emotional and spiritual pain. A Christian book that is written wholeheartedly, for anyone who wishes to lean into God for strength, courage and assurance.
Y.P. Accilien, a Women’s Ministry Leader and a Christian author and blogger aims to fulfill one of her greatest callings in this lifetime—to encourage people to look at the brighter side of life, to see the silver lining for any season of pain. She has written this book in such a beautiful way, narrating her personal stories and how God has worked miraculously all her life. She hopes to inspire the readers of the most High, the omniscient, the way maker—God, the Father.
AliReads, an Amazon reviewer says “The book claims that the more the relationship with God is strong, the more it will boost and uplift your life. The mention of real-life experiences in every chapter of the book makes it more relatable to a person and wants one to believe. A must-read for all faith lovers.”
