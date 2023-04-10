EVERY CHRISTIAN’S GUIDE TO A DAY WITH GOD

God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living
Author YP Accilien inspires readers with her book about Christian Faith and Life
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In life, most people concentrate on what life has to offer, or what other people think about their accomplishments. But when dark days come, people tend to forget that God is always by anyone’s side.
An Amazon Book review from Phil Bolos shares that “The main idea behind the book is that God is always there, which means that you are never alone and should never feel that you are out of options or on your own. Each chapter has a clear message and has helpful applications placed throughout which makes this an easy book to be able to use in your daily life. I highly recommend this to anyone who is looking for ways to bring more positivity into their own life.”
YP Accilien is a Christian author who strives to encourage, inspire, and motivate her readers through her number of books. She creates her literary works from her own life experiences as a registered nurse and stories that are being shared with her through her journey in life. Accilien tends to also share her Christian faith and motivates readers to keep their faith in God and be directed to the positive things in life. She currently resides in New Jersey and enjoys writing and posting on her blog, www.yacciliens.com/blog.
This book, God Is with You, Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living by YP Accilien is a must-read, especially for those who are having hard times in their life. Some people tend to forget that God is always by their side no matter what. With this book, readers will understand and build their trust again to have faith in God in times of hardship.
Don’t forget to get a copy of this self-help book from YP Accilien, God Is with You, Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living. The book can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other leading online book retailers.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
