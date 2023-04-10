The book that will remind readers of God’s everlasting love

God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living
Author Y.P. Accilien dedicates a Christian book to everyone wanting to break free from emotional and spiritual pain
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oh the overwhelming, never-ending, reckless love of God. The love that can truly move mountains. Author Y.P. Accilien encapsulates her walk of faith with God and wishes to share this to the readers through God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living. A Christian book written with striking personal experiences, practical life applications and motivational stories that surely positively impact the lives of the Christian community.
Y.P Accilien is a Christian author and blogger based in New Jersey. She is a Women’s Ministry Leader and a registered nurse by profession. With her vast experiences and strong devotion to God, she is compelled to share this to everyone across the globe. In this walk of faith, this is the book no one should miss.
“I gladly acknowledge the role that God Almighty has played in the writing of this book. He motivated and inspired me to write each word in this book. Therefore, I choose to honor the Lord and give Him all the credit for this work.” The author, Y.P. Accilien, briefly indicates in her acknowledgment.
A warm embrace. God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living by Y.P. Accilien is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Grab a copy now on digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. For more information about Y.P Accilien and her works, please visit www.yacciliens.com/blog.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+18884269236 ext.
email us here