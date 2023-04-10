Christian author reminds believers that they are never alone

God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living
Ministry leader and author Y.P. Accilien publishes a book that strengthens one’s Christian walk
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As one would encounter the many different seasons in life—the ups and the downs, the challenges and the victories—nothing is ever meant to be faced by anybody alone. Christian author and women’s ministry leader Y.P. Accilien authors a book titled God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living that reminds the world the exact same thing: that although feelings of loneliness may come and it may feel as if nobody is around, God is actually just behind His children’s backs and guiding them as they go through life.
“As the title indicates, this is a book focused for Christians based on faith and hope, written in such a way that it transmits a tranquility that allows the reader to feel what the author wants to transmit, since mainly, as she indicates, this book is dedicated to all those people who are going through complicated times and who want to feel emotional and spiritual relief through this reading,” says Albert, a reviewer from Amazon, who furthermore adds that the book transmits peace and a lot of love.
Gently peppered with encouragement and practical approaches to the scripture, Y.P. Accilien’s God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living deserves a spot in every Christian’s reading list to help them navigate through their walk with God. Copies of this non-fiction faith-based book are available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
