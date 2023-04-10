Hyaluronic Acid Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regional Forecasts, and Size and Share Analysis to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for hyaluronic acid in organic personal care and cosmetic products manufacturing is driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hyaluronic acid market size reached USD 9.56 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for organic and natural personal care products significantly contributes to revenue growth of the market. Hyaluronic acid is an organic substance in the body that plays a crucial role in skin hydration and tissue repair. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of benefits of using natural ingredients on their skin. Hyaluronic acid is a popular ingredient in manufacturing organic personal care and cosmetic products. Several companies are procuring hyaluronic acid for manufacture of organic skincare products. In September 2022 for instance, Shiseido, which is a Japan based cosmetics brand, launched new hyaluronic acid serum products under bio-performance series. These factors are supporting revenue growth of the market. Revenue growth of the hyaluronic acid market is being further driven by increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms.

The market's potential for revenue development, however, could be hampered by the high cost of production and regulatory approvals. The increasing cost of raw materials may have an impact on the cost of making items that include hyaluronic acid, which could increase the price of these goods. Moreover, the regulatory approval of new hyaluronic acid-containing products could impede the market's projected revenue growth.

Global Hyaluronic Acid Market Highlights:

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Hyaluronic Acid market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Hyaluronic Acid market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

BASF SE, Allergan Inc., Zimmer, Inc., Galderma SA, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sinclair Pharma Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Seikagaku Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kewpie Corporation, Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Contipro a.s., River Pharma s.r.l., HTL Biotechnology and among others

Regional Segmentation:

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2022. Utilization of hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid is on the rise in various industries, such as the pharmaceutical and personal care industry, due to its numerous benefits for consumers and increasing awareness of these benefits. Many consumers are seeking out skincare products that can improve the appearance of their skin, and hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid is known for its skin-enhancing properties.

The cosmetics grade segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Cosmetic-grade hyaluronic acid is a type of hyaluronic acid that is commonly used in skincare and cosmetic products. It is highly pure and free of impurities, making it safe to use on the skin. This type of hyaluronic acid is one of the leading segments in the market and is responsible for generating the most revenue.

The personal care segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Hyaluronic acid is being increasingly used in the manufacturing of personal care products, such as moisturizers, serums, and facial masks, as it is known to improve skin hydration, elasticity, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Many personal care companies are using this ingredient in the production of dermal fillers and skin hydration products.

The global hyaluronic acid market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Growth of the skincare, beauty, and cosmetic products market in this region is being driven by a rise in consumer consumption. In addition, an increasing number of cosmetics manufacturers are using hyaluronic acid due to growing consumer awareness of the benefits of eco-friendly and natural ingredients.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Hyaluronic Acid market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid

Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronic Acid

Sodium Hyaluronate

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cosmetic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Aesthetics

Osteoarthritis

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Ophthalmic

Others

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Cobots market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Cobots market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Thank you for reading our report.

