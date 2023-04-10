Book Enriches Parent-Child Bond Through Storytelling

Marilyn Wassmann’s Six Stories for Children Bring Back Traditional Storytelling
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the presence of digital advancements to story-telling - Youtube included - there are still parents who still prefer telling stories on a personal level. Not only does it allow parents to bond with their children, but it also gives a feeling of security to parents who fear the detriments of online portals.
Marilyn Wassmann, an author introduces her book that will surely bring short stories back to children’s bedside, and will hopefully increase the child-parent bond.
The book she entitled “What the Wind Blew In: Six Stories to Read With Children” is a book containing six short stories for children, packed in a 42-pager easy-to-read book available via Amazon.
The stories have underlying meanings and lessons that will captivate the children’s attention with their beautiful and fun illustrations.
“I want to feed the imagination of children. We need them to imagine and reimagine, and the parents should be part of that,” Wassmann says. The book contains Wassmann’s illustrations that bring life to the stories. “I hope that more children will learn from these stories that involve animals and beautiful words that rhyme,” Wassmann says.
The book has been gaining attention online from various verified reviewers and buyers. Jojo Maxson, a verified buyer of the book says, “I found this book fun to read as Marilyn Wassmann opens the world of nature in a magical way. The stories feature pets, toys, and inanimate objects coming to life to save and care about those around them.”
Maxson continues to say that there are many lessons you can pull from these stories to teach children about life. “My favorite lessons would be: be kind to those around you, listen to your parents as they teach you about safety, and look out for your friends,” Maxson reveals.
Other than her love for illustrating and writing books, Wassmann also loves pets. She is well-educated with four degrees - two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art under her belt. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group.
Wassmann also wrote two other books namely, “Pen Scratching Poets” (written with her husband, Paul) and “The Opossum and the Cats” - all have underlying lessons as well and are gaining online attention, too, as of press time.
“What the Wind Blew In” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores worldwide! Readers may check her author website and other relevant information and reviews at www.marilynwassmann.com.
