Light Control Switches Market to Garner US$ 12,696.07 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.8% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Surging Number of Product Launches to Provide Growth Opportunities for Light Control Switches Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners on “Light Control Switches Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" reveals that the market is expected to grow from US$ 7,997.7 million in 2021 to US$ 12,696.1 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Report Coverage - Light Control Switches Market

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 7,997.68 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 12,696.07 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 154

No. of Tables 80

No. of Charts & Figures 80

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Switch Solution, Connection Type, and End User

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Russia, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



The real estate industries in developed and developing countries have experienced rapid growth over the years with the rise in investments by both private and public entities to develop advanced infrastructures, including hospitals, shopping complexes, and other commercial buildings. This is boosting the light control switches market. A few of the major ongoing or future commercial construction projects across the world are mentioned below.

The construction work of the East River Mixed-Use Development project started across 61 hectares in Houston, Texas, US, in the Q3 of 2021, and the project is expected to be completed by the Q4 of 2040.

The Metrotown property redevelopment project in the US involves the development of seven commercial multi-purpose facilities across 3.60 hectares. The project began in Q3 2021 and is expected to be completed by Q4 2023.

Proposal for the reconstruction of Hamamatsucho Shibaura in Tokyo, Japan, entails the development of a 550,000 m2 mixed-use complex across the land areas of 4 ha, with two 232.55 m tall structures. Construction began in the Q3 of 2021 and is projected to be completed by the Q4 of 2030.

Development of Elizabeth Quay Lot V and Lot VI Mixed-Use Complex in Perth, Australia. The project entails the building of two mixed-use skyscrapers, a 58-story mixed-use tower and a 21-story commercial tower, on the site of a 7,000 m2 Construction began in Q3 2021 and is projected to be completed by Q4 2025.

Lighting plays a crucial role across commercial complexes, thereby bolstering the demand for cost and energy-efficient lighting systems. This is directly driving the demand for light control switches, thus boosting the growth of the light control switches market size.

Key Findings of Study:

The use of light control switches across the commercial sector offers custom lighting and touchless controls, and supports rigorous hygiene practices. Advancements in lighting control switches meant for commercial applications, coupled with the rise in demand for efficient light control switches from industries such as healthcare, are further contributing to the growth of the light control switches market. Hospitals use light control switches to control the lighting systems across hospital rooms. Light dimmer switches with LED lamps or pulse-width modulation (PWM) controllers with LED lamps are adopted actively to adjust the lighting density across patient wards and surgery rooms in hospitals. The hospitals use regular ON/OFF switches in this circuit to regulate the lights in three different ways—maximum light, medium light, and minimum light.

Light control switch manufacturers operating in the global light control switches market have increased their investments in offering light control switches specifically designed for commercial applications. For instance, Legrand North America, LLC. offers radiant 20A Wave Switch integrated with touch-free technology for commercial applications. This technology supports the hygienic operation of switches across commercial complexes, which remain crowded with a larger number of individuals, thereby ensuring safety from germs and diseases. Thus, a rise in the integration of light control switches from both the demand and supply sides is expected to contribute to the growth of the global light control switches market during the forecast period.

Light Control Switches Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ACUITY BRANDS, INC.; Eaton; Honeywell International Inc.; LEGRAND SA; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc; OSRAM GmbH; Panasonic Corporation; Schneider Electric SE; Helvar; Signify Holding.; and SAVANT TECHNOLOGIES LLC are among the key players operating in the light control switches market. In addition to these players, several other prominent companies, such as sinic electronics and Adity systems Incorporated, are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, OSRAM announced that its new DIM MCU G2 and DALI MCU TW G2 rotary dimmers provide intuitive and straightforward dimming. Both devices received a makeover, and the installation depth was significantly reduced: it is now just 23 mm.

In 2022, Legrand introduced a new radiant Wave Switch, which expands on the unique touchless technology pioneered by the adorne Collection to fit into applications and projects.

