Stories That Rhyme Bring Children Lessons for Life

Bring Your Children to a New World of Short Stories in Wassmann’s Book
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s books have different niches - some bring laughter and entertainment, some bring lessons and morals. But only a few books can bring those elements together. If you ever find one, it’s a gem worth keeping for generations.
Marilyn Wassmann, author of three books, launches her book “What the Wind Blew In” that captures children’s attention worldwide. The book contains six short stories for children, packed in a 42-pager easy-to-read book available via Amazon.
With the book’s worldwide presence, the book is set to conquer the book industry stage through her masterpiece of stories, rhymes, and engaging illustrations. Wassmann combined her talents into a book as a storyteller, a poet, and an artist.
“I used animals in these stories and made sure it is narrated through words that rhyme,” Wassmann says. She continues that the book also hopes to bring back the parent-child bond through bedtime stories. “This one is ideal for a bedtime story, but also perfect for a daytime read. It will keep the child’s imagination alive,” says Wassmann.
Michelle Klawitter, an Amazon-verified reviewer says, “Not only are the stories super fun, but the illustrations throughout are pretty excellent! This will be fun for both the person reading to the child and the child. Beautiful colors that bring the stories alive.”
Under Wassmann’s belt are four degrees in total - two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group.
Other than her love for illustrating and writing books, Wassmann also loves pets.
The other two books Wassmann authored are “Pen Scratching Poets” (written with her husband, Paul) and “The Opossum and the Cats” - all have underlying lessons as well and are gaining online attention, too!
“What the Wind Blew In” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores worldwide! Readers may check her author website and other relevant information and reviews at www.marilynwassmann.com.
