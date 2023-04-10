Wassmann’s Book Brings Animals ‘To Life’

Marilyn Wassmann Pens Her Most Engaging, Lesson-Filled Book Yet
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Animals always fascinate children. This is the reason why engaging children through use of animals works - all the time. A new book promises to capture young readers through a world of animals, rhymes, and most importantly, lessons that teach the value of life, friendship, and goodness.
“What the Wind Blew In: Six Stories to Read With Children” brings storytelling to life by engaging children with animals while teaching important values, morals, and lessons. The book contains six short stories for children. The book is easy to read with only 42 pages in length.
“I used animals in these stories and made sure it is narrated through words that rhyme,” Wassmann says. She continues that the book also hopes to bring back the parent-child bond through bedtime stories. “This one is ideal for a bedtime story, but also perfect for a daytime read. It will keep the child’s imagination alive,” says Wassmann.
Sanjin, a Vine Voice reviewer says, “I loved the rhythm, the themes, and the all-around whimsical atmosphere the author managed to create. This is a fun read for kids, and I don’t doubt they’ll enjoy reading it, listening to it, and even looking at the artwork. Outstanding work!”
Wassmann is a graduate of four degrees in total - two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group.
Wassmann also authored “Pen Scratching Poets” (written with her husband, Paul) which contains her family’s poetic masterpieces. Lastly, she wrote “The Opossum and the Cats”, a cute story of friendship and coexistence.
“It is my goal that when I write or draw, all of those writings and illustrations will bring an understanding of moral values,” Wassmann says.
“What the Wind Blew In: Six Stories to Read With Children'' is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores worldwide! Readers may check her author website and other relevant information and reviews at www.marilynwassmann.com.
