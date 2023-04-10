Gloves Market : Exploring the Latest Trends and Innovations in the Global Industry

Gloves - Insights - 2025

The global gloves market is expected to reach $1,18,508.55 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬?

Gloves are a type of hand covering that are worn to protect the hands from the elements, to provide warmth, or to protect them from injury or contamination. Gloves can be made from a variety of materials, including leather, rubber, latex, neoprene, and fabric.

Gloves are commonly used in a variety of settings, including healthcare, food service, construction, and industrial environments. In healthcare settings, gloves are used to prevent the spread of infection and to protect healthcare workers from exposure to bodily fluids. In food service, gloves are used to prevent contamination of food by hands. In construction and industrial settings, gloves are used to protect workers from cuts, punctures, and other hazards.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 -

The global gloves market was valued at $48.0 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $118.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2025.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 2023 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9232

CAGR: 8.6%

• Current Market Size: USD 48.0 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2025

• Base Year: 2021

The gloves market is a rapidly growing industry that encompasses a wide range of products for various purposes. From medical gloves to industrial gloves, there is a huge demand for gloves worldwide.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬:

Medical gloves are used in healthcare settings to protect both patients and healthcare workers from infection and cross-contamination. Nitrile, vinyl, and latex gloves are the most commonly used medical gloves. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for medical gloves has skyrocketed, leading to a shortage of gloves in some regions.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (227 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gloves-market/purchase-options

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬:

Industrial gloves are used in a variety of settings, such as manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. These gloves protect workers from injuries, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. Nitrile, PVC, and neoprene gloves are commonly used in industrial settings.

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬:

Disposable gloves are widely used in food service and other industries where hygiene is crucial. These gloves are usually made of latex, vinyl, or nitrile and are designed for single-use only. The demand for disposable gloves has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people are using gloves as a preventative measure.

Gloves for Fashion:

Gloves are also popular in the fashion industry, where they are used as an accessory to complement an outfit. Leather, silk, and lace gloves are popular choices for formal occasions, while fingerless gloves are often worn for a more casual look.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲-

Disposable sterile gloves segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

North Americawas the second leading region in the market, accounting for largest share in 2017.

Medical segment was the leading segment in the market, accounting for market share in 2017

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region, contributing the highest share in 2017.

𝐃𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9232

The gloves market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating at the global and regional levels.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 -

3M Company,

Ansell Limited,

Cardinal Health, INC.,

Honeywell International INC.,

Hartalega Holdings Berhad,

Kimberly-Clark Corporation,

Kossan Rubber Industries BHD,

Rubberex Corporation (M) BERHAD,

Semperit AG HOLDING,

and Top Glove Corporation BHD

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 -

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-tape-market-A17081

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autism-spectrum-disorders-market-A13338

𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐩𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nasal-polyps-treatment-market-A13674

