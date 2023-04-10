Data Bus Market to hit US$ 25,258.0 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.6% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

Increase in Aircraft Engine Production to Boost Data Bus Market Share During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new research report published by The Insight Partners on “Databus Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Protocol, Application, and Geography" reveals that the market is estimated to grow from US$ 18,488.9 million in 2021 to US$ 25,258.0 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Report Coverage - Data Bus Market

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 18,488.9 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 25,258.0 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 199

No. of Tables 115

No. of Charts & Figures 91

Historical data available Yes

Segments Covered Component, Protocol, and Application

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Russia, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



Automotive is one of the major industries in North America. The US is the second-largest automotive market globally, which is a major factor contributing to the databus market growth. Companies such as Ford, General Motors, Chevrolet, Dodge, VW, Toyota, Tesla, Honda, Hyundai, and Renault have numerous manufacturing facilities in the region. In December 2021, the government of the US announced its goal to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035. In November 2021, it announced the allocation of US$ 7.5 billion for boosting electric vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure. Thus, with the growing adoption of EVs, automotive manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing the development of their EV platforms, which is driving the data bus market.

Further, the presence of shipbuilding giants such as General Dynamics Corporation; Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.; Brunswick Corporation; Northrop Grumman; Arcosa, Inc.; Oceaneering International Inc; Brp US Inc.; and National Steel & Shipbuilding Company is contributing to the data market growth in the region. Meanwhile, North America has the largest aviation industry, characterized by the presence of various military and commercial aircraft manufacturers and MRO service providers, which is among other factors driving the data bus market.

Key Findings of Study:

The data bus market in the Asia Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is characterized by the presence of developed nations, including Japan and Australia, along with emerging countries, such as China, India, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The rise in GDP, increase in foreign direct investment & foreign institutional investment, large-scale industrialization, and rise in the standard of living propel the growth of the databus market in this region. The data bus market in the Middle East & Africa is segmented into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA. A few of the countries in the Middle East are highly advanced economies, while the African countries are still in developing phases.

The data bus market in South America is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM. South America is currently facing economic and political instability, which is hampering the region's economic growth. The region has the presence of prominent automakers—including General Motors, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Ford, Toyota, Peugeot, and Renault—which are contributing to the growth of the databus market in South America.

Databus Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Astronics Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Fujikura Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER, Nexans, TE Connectivity Corporation, Amphenol Ltd., Data Device Corporation, Data Bus Corporation, and OCC are among the key players that are profiled during this databus market study. In addition, several other essential players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global databus market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, Astronics Corporation announced the launch of new protocol models for its Ballard ME1000 family of mPCIe avionics interface cards for embedded aerospace applications. The new models provide the interfacing capability for ARINC 429 and ARINC 717 databus protocols and join models for MIL-STD-1553 that were previously released.

In 2019, Data Device Corporation (DDC) released two new ultra-compact 1553 magnetics components that provide size and weight savings, enabling minimized package design and optimized system connectivity.

