Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market Size, Share, Leading Players, Industry Insights, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The report has segmented the ready-to-drink beverages market on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐‘๐ž๐š๐๐ฒ-๐ญ๐จ-๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ค ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€, The global ready-to-drink beverages market size reached US$ 209.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 327.31 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4 % during 2023-2028.

Ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are pre-packaged drinks that are designed to be consumed immediately without the need for any preparation or additional ingredients. These drinks are typically sold in single-serving containers, such as cans or bottles, and are available in a wide range of flavors, including juices, teas, coffees, energy drinks, and soft drinks. RTD beverages are a popular choice for consumers who are looking for a convenient and on-the-go option for hydration or a quick energy boost. At present, they are widely available in supermarkets, convenience stores, and vending machines.

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market Growth and Development:

The increasing demand for convenience products that can be consumed quickly and easily represents one of the key factors driving the market growth across the globe. This is supported by the busy lifestyles, especially in urban areas, which have further led to an increase in the demand for portable and convenient products that can be consumed on the go, such as RTD beverages. In addition to this, changing consumer preferences, including a shift toward healthier and more natural products is contributing to the growth of the market. In line with this, manufacturers are offering a wider range of healthier product variants, such as low-sugar, low-calorie, and organic RTD beverages, which is driving the market growth. Apart from this, the easy availability of a wide range of flavors and types at affordable price points is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the ready-to-drink beverages market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

โ€ข Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

โ€ข Brownโ€“Forman Corporation

โ€ข Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

โ€ข Nestle S.A.

โ€ข O-AT-KA Milk Products LLC

โ€ข PepsiCo Inc.

โ€ข Red Bull GmbH

โ€ข Suntory Holdings Limited

โ€ข The Coca-Cola Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

โ€ข RTD Tea

โ€ข RTD Coffee

โ€ข Energy Drinks

โ€ข Yogurt Drinks

โ€ข Dairy-based Beverages

โ€ข Others

Breakup by Packaging:

โ€ข Bottles

โ€ข Tetra Pack

โ€ข Sachet

โ€ข Tin Can

โ€ข Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

โ€ข Business to Business (Foodservice)

โ€ข Business to Consumers

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online Stores

o Others

Breakup by Region:

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

