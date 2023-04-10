Door and Window Automation Market Size Worth US$ 26,198.66 million By 2028 | CAGR 5.2%: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners' most recent market analysis of the Door and Window Automation Market projects a value of $26,198.66M by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021, considering the impact of COVID-19. The market was valued at $18,422.22M in 2021.

Report Coverage - Door and Window Automation Market

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 18,422.22 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 26,198.66 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 151

No. of Tables 88

No. of Charts & Figures 83

Historical data available Yes

Segments Covered Component, Product Type, and End User

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



Door and window automation systems enable doors to open automatically when a person approaches. These doors can be swinging or sliding and come in various styles and materials, including glass, aluminum, wood, and plastic. They can utilize motion sensors or weight sensors to detect individuals approaching the entrance.

Rise in Demand from End-Use Industries

Due to the benefits offered by automated doors and windows, they are witnessing a growing demand from numerous end-use industries. Educational facilities, airports, residential buildings, healthcare facilities, entertainment centers, public transit systems, industrial production units, and hotels and restaurants, among others, make up the end-user category. For instance, automatic door sensors enable automatic doors to operate hands-free, making them ideal for hospitals and food factories where sanitization is a must. As an increasing number of automatic doors are being incorporated in hospitals, the rise in the healthcare sector is directly proportional to the growth of the door and window automation market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the healthcare market in India is expected to reach US$ 372 billion by 2022. An increase in incomes, favorable government health policies, and a rise in the development of enhanced healthcare facilities across Asia Pacific are expected to drive the market on account of the significant healthcare industry in the region.

Automated doors use sensors to detect when they need to open, and motion-detecting sensors are most commonly used. Access control systems can also trigger automatic door opening, and these systems can be programmed to recognize keycards, fobs, smartphones, or other devices. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the door and window automation industry, resulting in factory closures, supply chain disruptions, and trade barriers. However, the market began to recover in Q3 of 2020 as lockdown measures were eased globally.

The demand for automated technology-driven equipment is rising, including in home automation systems, indicating an increased need for industrial, pedestrian, and automated windows. The use of operators in the automatic door and window systems save energy, leading to cost savings and growth opportunities for market participants. With the rise of smart homes, doors, and windows can be locked and opened using smartphones and tablets, while access control systems govern their operation. The comfort, safety, and convenience provided by automated doors and windows are expected to drive their demand in the forecast period due to the growing popularity of automated technology.

Key Findings of Study:

Geographically, the door and window automation market is segmented into five key regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM. North America held the largest revenue share in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. The market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on product type, the door and window automation market is segmented into windows, industrial doors, and pedestrian doors. In 2020, the pedestrian doors segment led the market. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. In 2020, the commercial segment led the market.

Door and Window Automation Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABB, Allegion plc, Assa Abloy AB, Came S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., Insteon, Nabtesco Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and GEZE GMBH are among the key players profiled in the global door and window automation market. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In September 2021, Arran Isle, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of door and window hardware in the UK and Ireland, signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by ASSA ABLOY.

