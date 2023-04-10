Celebrating 8 Years of Peaceful Outsourcing: Whiz Consulting Looks Back on Its Success

8 years ago, Whiz Consulting started a revolution in the accounting outsourcing world. Let us look at how it all began and why it is still strong today!

TEXAS, DALLAS, DALLAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Whiz Consulting , a leading accounting and bookkeeping services provider, has completed eight years in business. The company was founded in 2013, has been operational since 2015, and has helped countless businesses with their financial needs. Since its inception, Whiz Consulting has helped businesses of all sizes streamline their financial operations and improve their bottom line. The company’s co-founder, Mr. Prateek Kapoor, is a certified accountant with over 13 years of experience in the field. He is backed by highly skilled and experienced professionals dedicated to providing quality services to their clients. Whiz Consulting is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in all its dealings. And in honor of the eight years milestone, the company is taking a moment to reflect on its journey towards becoming one of the leading names in the outsourcing industry. Follow along as we talk with the co-founders - Mr. Prateek Kapoor and Mr. Kavish Singh, and learn about their journey and how they plan to move forward!A Brief about Whiz ConsultingOn being asked to briefly describe its inception and the inspiration behind starting Whiz Consulting, Mr. Prateek said, “When we started, we had one simple goal: to provide businesses with the best accounting outsourcing solutions possible. And over the past years, we have worked hard to make that happen. We are proud to have helped countless businesses save money, increase efficiency, and improve their bottom line. We are also proud of the relationships we have built with our clients - relationships that are based on trust, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to succeed. Looking back on our success, we are grateful for all our clients who choose to believe in us and our team of expert bookkeepers and accountants for their hard work.”With so much competition and a negative outlook towards outsourcing to offshore countries, it is pleasant that Whiz Consulting has come far along. The company was started by two entrepreneurs who saw a need for affordable and quality outsourcing services with a zeal to provide services that can help businesses focus on running their business instead of crunching numbers. The company has worked with various businesses of different industries and helps each business deal with its unique financial challenges.In recent years, Whiz Consulting has expanded its services to include accounting on popular ERP software like NetSuite, Sage, SAP, MS Dynamics and more. They have also been working on adopting new technology to help clients automate their processes and improve efficiency.Why Outsourcing?While outsourcing is a powerful tool when one thinks of growing their business, many still have a negative impression of outsourcing. We asked Mr. Kavish Singh how they broke the barrier and encouraged their clients to take the outsourcing path. “Whiz Consulting has been in the outsourcing business for years now, and we have seen firsthand the positive impact it can have on businesses. When done correctly, outsourcing can help businesses save money, increase efficiency, and improve quality. By working with an experienced outsourcing partner, businesses can avoid the high costs associated with hiring and training new employees. Additionally, they can benefit from economies of scale and get access to lower-cost labor. And once businesses accept this fact, they are halfway to success.”“Outsourcing can help businesses increase efficiency. When businesses outsource tasks that they are not good at or do not have time for, they free up resources that they can use to focus on their core competencies. This helps them become more efficient and productive overall. Outsourcing can also help businesses improve quality. By working with experts in specific fields, businesses can ensure they are getting the best possible results for their needs.” added Mr. Prateek.Common Challenges Encountered During Outsourcing“We have been fortunate enough to have avoided many common pitfalls and challenges when providing outsourcing services. However, we have also seen firsthand how these challenges can impact other businesses.”, said Mr. Prateek when asked about outsourcing-related challenges.According to Mr. Prateek, one of the most common issues that can arise during outsourcing is poor communication with the client. “Poor communication can often lead to misunderstandings about project requirements, timelines, and deliverables. Additionally, it can become a root cause of trust issues. We have set up clear communication channels from the start and ensure the team and client are on the same page regarding expectations.”Another common challenge is scope creep and budget overruns, Mr. Kavish added. “Scope creep occurs when the scope of a project expands beyond its original parameters. This can often happen when clients are not clear about their objectives from the outset or if they change their minds about what they want midway through a project. Budget overruns can happen for a number of reasons, such as unexpected costs associated with a project, changes in scope, or delays in delivery. To avoid this, we ensure to define a project’s scope upfront and clarify the cost of extra hours and provide accurate time tracking reports indicating what task has resulted in extra hours.”Whiz Consulting is proud to have partnered with some of the most successful businesses in various industries over the past eight years. They attribute their success to always putting their clients first and ensuring clients’ needs are met with the highest quality and professionalism. “We’re honored to have been a part of our clients’ journey and look forward to continuing to work together for many years to come. As we look back on our success, we are confident that we have had a positive impact on the outsourcing industry.” Mr. Prateek commented optimistically.Looking Forward to The Future of Whiz ConsultingThe future of Whiz Consulting is looking bright. We would like to congratulate them on their successful eight years of peaceful outsourcing. Through their dedication to providing quality service for all their clients, Whiz Consulting has ensured everyone’s needs are met efficiently. We look forward to seeing what else they have in store for the future, as this is only the beginning!