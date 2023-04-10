UHT Milk Market Size, Industry Overview, Trends, SWOT Analysis, Demand by Regions and Forecast to 2027

The report has segmented the global UHT milk market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐔𝐇𝐓 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”,the global UHT milk market size reached 111.5 Billion litres in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 151.1 Billion Litres by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

UHT milk is sterilized by using the ultra-high temperature processing technique that kills germs and spores. It aids in preserving essential nutrients and vitamins required for human consumption. UHT milk has the presence of volatile sulfur compounds and a cooked or heated flavor and brown discoloration. It has a longer shelf life and minimal requirement for refrigeration. In addition to this, UHT milk can be consumed directly without boiling. Pasteurized milk is packed in aseptic containers to prevent the growth of potentially harmful microorganisms. It is stored at room temperature and can be consumed directly without the need for boiling. Consequently, UHT milk is gaining extensive traction across the globe.

UHT Milk Market Trends:

The emerging trend of apartment culture with restricted or negligible refrigeration space is primarily driving the UHT milk market. Additionally, the expanding working population with hectic schedules and the inflating income levels of individuals are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of UHT milk among small-scale restaurants and food outlet chains, as it minimizes the need for investing in refrigeration equipment, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, it is extensively preferred over fresh milk in countries facing severe electricity issues, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising consumer consciousness towards the benefits of consuming UHT milk is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of organic, flavored, and lactose-free product variants is anticipated to fuel the UHT milk market over the forecasted period.

UHT Milk Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the UHT milk market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Lactalis International

• Nestlé S.A.

• Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

• Danone S.A.

• Arla Foods Amba

• Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

• Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

• Saputo Inc.

• Dean Food

• Yili Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Whole

• Semi-Skimmed

• Skimmed

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Retail

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• European Union

• Asia

• North America

• Latin America

• Eastern Europe

• Middle East and Africa

