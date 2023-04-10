Food Antioxidants Market Study on 2028 Share Growth, Insights, Market Analysis, Trends, and Predictions

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.12 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Increasing utilization of natural food antioxidants

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the global market for food antioxidants is anticipated to reach a market value of USD 3.43 billion at a consistent CAGR of 6.2% in 2028. Changing consumer preferences, growing health and wellness concerns, and changing lifestyles can all be blamed for this consistent revenue rise. Because of reduced immunity, there has been an increase in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, which has increased demand for functional foods. The market for food antioxidants is anticipated to develop due to the rising use of these compounds in the creation of functional meals. Another factor driving up the use of food antioxidants in the food and beverage industry is the increased demand for at-home food preservation methods.

The demand of consumers for natural antioxidants is another aspect boosting market expansion. Other significant factors driving an increase in the use of natural antioxidants in the food and beverage sectors include the rising need to combat spoilage and avoid meat quality degradation brought on by microbial growth and lipid oxidation. In order to preserve flavour and colour and lengthen the shelf-life of processed, fresh, cooked, and pre-cooked meats and associated goods, food producers are increasingly using antioxidants from naturally produced sources.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/528

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Food Antioxidants market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Food Antioxidants market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kemin Industries, Barentz Group, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Kalsec Inc. and BTSA

Global Food Antioxidants Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

To Visit Full Study of Food Antioxidants Market Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-antioxidants-market

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, BASF announced that it is planning to expand production capacity for its antioxidant Irganox 1520L by 20% at the site in Pontecchio Marconi, Italy. Irganox 1520L is a key product in the antioxidant portfolio of BASF. The expansion is expected to help the company meet growing demand for antioxidants among its global consumers.

Prepared meat & poultry segment accounted for largest market share of 2020. Rising need to extend the shelf-life of food products and enhance food quality is driving utilization of food antioxidants in prepared meat and poultry products.

Natural antioxidants segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Health risks associated with consumption of synthetic antioxidants and the potential toxicological effects is driving demand for natural antioxidants.

Fruits and vegetables segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the food antioxidants market in 2020. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly preferring natural antioxidants derived from fruits and vegetables.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global food antioxidants market in 2020. Food manufacturers in countries in the region are increasingly utilizing food antioxidants owing to rising demand among health-conscious consumers for dietary supplements, functional foods, and nutritional beverages fortified with antioxidants.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Food Antioxidants market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Prepared food

Seafood

Nutraceuticals

Fats & Oils

Plant-based Alternatives

Prepared Meat & Poultry

Bakery & Confectionery

Other Applications

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Synthetic Antioxidants

Natural Antioxidants

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Oils

Fruits and Vegetables

Spices and Herbs

Gallic Acid

Botanical Extracts

Petroleum-derived

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/528

Key reasons to buy the Global Food Antioxidants Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Food Antioxidants market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Request Customization as per your specific requirement @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/528

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

soil testing equipment market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/soil-testing-equipment-market

gaming console market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gaming-console-market

back and neck massager market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/back-and-neck-massager-market

embolotherapy market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/embolotherapy-market

turntable market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/turntable-market

functional ingredients market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/functional-ingredients-market

personalized therapy biosimulation market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/personalized-therapy-biosimulation-market

health data archiving market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/health-data-archiving-market

space mining market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/space-mining-market

acrylic resins market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acrylic-resins-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.