Jigsaw Puzzle Market is estimated to be US$ 882.53 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period-BY PMI

COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jigsaw Puzzle Market accounted for US$ 699.35 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 882.53 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.0%. Jigsaw Puzzle is a tiling puzzle game. Which requires the assembly of frequently tessellating pieces and oddly shaped interlocking. Each piece contains a small part of a picture; when complete a jigsaw puzzle produces a whole picture. More advanced types of jigsaw puzzle have been appeared in the market, like, spherical jigsaws puzzles that shows optical illusion. Nowadays children have been fascinated by toys but parents think of providing toys which will help them grow their knowledge and innovativeness, thus, encouraging games like a jigsaw. Many of the players have lost interest in cards and board games but rather started playing this type of game for relaxation.
Key Highlights:
• A Sydney pair will release a jigsaw puzzle in 2021 to assist the Australian family’s battle lockdown boredom. Pennywinks is a new puzzle company from Australia that has just produced its first 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle.
• JIGSCUT Unveils Jigsaw Puzzle Machine Designed for Small Businesses Offering Puzzle-Making Solutions on June 20, 2021. JIGSCUT, a die-cutting solutions company, has taken a big step ahead in empowering small and home-based enterprises that provide specialized die-cutting services.
The Increasing use of jigsaw puzzles is mostly in television shows. It has also a broad impact on consumers. Jigsaw puzzle creates a craze between consumers and also promotes demand for the product in the world market. Various entertainment programs through department stores, independent toy markets, small chain stores, and other uncontrollable retail wall outlets are majorly driving the growth of the world market. Increasing parents' preferences to offer intelligence and fun to their children, so they pushing them towards jigsaw puzzles will help to improve the growth of the market. Furthermore, market demand is rising due to the rise in disposable income, the introduction of innovation models, the growth of the online business, and the demand for young people. Playing this game increases brain power, so parents are very much interested in a jigsaw puzzle game for their kids.
Key Market Insights from the report:
• By type, Global Jigsaw Puzzle Market is segmented into Wood Materials, Plastic Materials, and Paper Materials.
• By Application, market is segmented into Adults and Children.
• By Region, Global Jigsaw Puzzle Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. China is the major country in Asia Pacific to boost the target market in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
• Robotime Technology Co. Ltd.
• Walt Disney World Co.
• Cobble Hill Group LLC
• Schmidt Spiele GmbH
• Buffalo Games Inc.
• Educa Borras SA
• Ravensburger AG
• Artifact Puzzles
• Tenyo Co. Ltd.
• Small World Toys.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
