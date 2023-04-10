Submit Release
Polyacrylamide Market is estimated to be US$ 9.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period-BY PMI

Polyacrylamide Market, By Physical Form (Powder, Liquid, and Emulsion/Dispersions), By Ionic Nature (Non-ionic, Anionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric)

COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyacrylamide market accounted for US$ 5.00 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 9.31 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5%. The report "Global Polyacrylamide Market, By Physical Form (Powder, Liquid, and Emulsion/Dispersions), By Ionic Nature (Non-ionic, Anionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), By Polymer Structure (Straight Chain and Cross-Linked), By Application (Enhanced Oil Recovery, Flocculants for Water Treatment, Soil Conditioner, Binders and Stabilizers in Cosmetics, and Other Applications), By End- User Industry (Water Treatment, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Mining, and Other End-user Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Highlights:

• In 2019, Solenis and BASF completed the paperwork of merger for the paper and chemical business

Analyst View:

Rise in use of the oil and gas industry for improved oil recovery is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, rise in demand for the anionic polyacrylamide due to its benefits such as high quality and efficiency, high molecular weight, moderate hydrolysis, high viscosity and fine solubility is driving factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing coal mining and processing industries are boosting factor for the growth of the target market. In addition, the polyacrylamide is used for drinking water treatment and the industrial wastewater treatment is the fueling factor for the growth of the global market. However, polyacrylamide is the carcinogenic nature of acrylamide monomer is the major restraining factor for the growth of the target market. Furthermore, polyacrylamide is highly costly is another hampering factor for the global market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Polyacrylamide market accounted for US$ 5.00 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 9.31 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5%
. The market report has been segmented on the basis of physical form, ionic nature, polymer structure, application, and region.

• By physical form, the global polyacrylamide market is segmented into the powder, liquid, and emulsion/dispersions
• By ionic nature, the target market is segmented into non-ionic, anionic, cationic, and amphoteric.
• By polymer structure, the global market is classified into straight-chain and cross-linked
• By application, the target market is bifurcated into enhanced oil recovery, flocculants for water treatment, soil conditioner, binders and stabilizers in cosmetics, and other applications
• By the end-user industry, the target market is characterized by water treatment, oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining, and other end-user industries.
• By region, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating region for the global polyacrylamide market due to more industries for wastewater management.

Competitive Landscape:

• AnHui Ju Cheng Fine
• Chemicals Co. Ltd.
• Anhui Tianrun Chemicals Co. Ltd.
• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
• BASF SE
• Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation
• CHINA FLOC
• Envitech Chemicals Specialties Pvt. Ltd.
• Kemira Oyj
• Liaocheng Yongxing Environmentals
• Qingdao Oubo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.


Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and sales performance of various companies
About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

