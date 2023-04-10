Pasta Market to Hit US$ 25.8 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.5% | IMARC Group

The report has segmented the global pasta market on the basis of product type, raw material, distribution channel and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global pasta market size reached US$ 22.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% during 2023-2028.

Pasta represents one of the most accessible and healthy carbohydrate-rich food product that is prepared from unleavened dough, usually consisting of wheat durum flour and water or eggs. It is commonly available in numerous sizes and shapes. In line with this, pasta can be added to soup, boiled and served with a sauce, served cold with other ingredients in a salad, stuffed with cheese, meat, or vegetables, and then baked. Some of the widely used product variants include fusilli, penne, ravioli, rigatoni, spaghetti, linguine, etc. They are a rich source of protein, carbohydrates, and fiber with low sodium and cholesterol content.

Pasta Market Growth and Development:

The rising consumer inclination towards easy-to-cook food items, which require negligible cooking time and skills, owing to their hectic lifestyles and the inflating levels of urbanization, is primarily driving the pasta market. Additionally, the growing number of Italian restaurants and food joints and continuous improvements across the e-commerce sector are further bolstering the pasta market growth. Besides this, leading manufacturers are experimenting with various ingredients, such as carrot, spinach, beet juice, herbs, etc., and introducing organic, vegan, and gluten-free pasta to attract individuals, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing investments by key market players in marketing strategies and promotional campaigns are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of automation in the production process and the escalating demand for low-carbohydrate diets are also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating popularity of international cuisines is expected to fuel the pasta market over the forecasted period.

Pasta Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global pasta market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Barilla Holding

• Grupo Ebro Puleva

• Nestle

• De Cecco

• Makfa

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Dried Pasta

• Chilled/Fresh Pasta

• Canned/Preserved Pasta

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Durum Wheat Semolina

• Wheat

• Mix

• Barley

• Rice

• Maize

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Discounters

• Independent Small Groceries

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

