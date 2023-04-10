Stone Paper Market is estimated to be 24.3 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted period.

Stone Paper Market, By Component (Calcium Carbonate, High-density Polyethylene, and Others), By Application (Labelling Paper, Packaging Paper)
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand from key application segments, such as labeling, packaging, and self-adhesive paper is projected to witness a positive impact on overall industry growth over the forecast period.
The Stone Paper market accounted for US$ 17.8 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be 24.3 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3%.
Stone paper is also known as rock paper. It is highly strong, a kind of extremely durable, and ecofriendly paper. Density range of stone paper is 1.0-1.6, which equals to or more than ordinary paper, and a texture slightly similar to peel of a boiled egg. The stone paper is not recyclable but is compostable and photo degradable under commercial conditions. Stone paper is suitable for packaging, stationery, bags, wrappers, adhesives, containers grease proof paper, and many other applications. Stone paper market is progressing its outlook as a result of packaging industries. The growth in packaging industry is attributed due to require for effective labelling and high-quality option, to expand the aesthetics of the packaged product. The global stone paper market accounted for US$ 19.94 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 36.97 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4%.
The report. "Global Stone Paper Market, By Component (Calcium Carbonate, High-density Polyethylene, and Others), By Application (Labelling paper, Packaging paper, Self-adhesive paper, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Key Highlights:
• WestRock Company, a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, declared that it has completed the acquisition of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation
Analyst View:
Development of advanced manufacturing techniques for the development of using calcium carbonate and rising investment in R&D is expected to be a key driver promoting growth of the target market. Additionally, growing concerns related to deforestation along with supportive rules promoting the use of an alternative to conventional paper is mainly to drive product demand. The key raw materials used for the production of product include high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and calcium carbonate (CaCO3). The market is widely competitive due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers and suppliers. Key players are undertaking strategies to provide innovative products to expand and sustain their market positions with high-profit margins.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.
• By component the HDPE segment is expected to register a higher CAGR rate over the forecast period. The growing demand for High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) as an essential raw material from the industries such as fuel tanks, piping, furniture, and bottles will boost the growth of the HDPE segment of the market.
• By application, paper packaging segment arose as a leading application in 2016 estimating a highest total revenue share. The segment is projected to obtain momentum due to growing environmental concerns concerning the usage of plastics, which have shifted consumer preferences towards paper-based packaging options.
• By region, Asia Pacific led the global stone paper market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The presence of suppliers and key manufacturers along with rising investments in R&D for the expansion of alternatives to pulp-based paper, such as stone paper are driving the market growth. Europe estimated for the considerable growth over the forecast period, due to increasing demand from the packaging industry and technological advancements across countries such as France, Russia, UK, and Italy, among others.
Competitive Landscape:
• Stone Paper Company Ltd.
• Kapstone Paper
• Sòluz Stone Paper S.A.
• Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd.
• Gaia-Concept BV
• Packaging Corporation and Parax Paper.
• Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co., Ltd.,
• KapStone
• Gaiakraft.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
