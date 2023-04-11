Anchor Subaru Features the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Near Providence, RI

Anchor Subaru is excited to announce that the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is now available at their car dealership near Providence, RI.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Anchor Subaru is pleased to announce that they feature the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid at their car dealership near Providence, RI. They recognize the value of providing customers with the latest hybrid models to reduce their carbon footprint and reduce the cost of car ownership.The Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid comes in various colors and trim levels to ensure every buyer can find something that meets their needs and budget. The professional sales team at Anchor Subaru can answer questions, help individuals decide whether this hybrid vehicle is the most suitable choice for their needs, and ensure they know which features will be the most helpful. They can take customers for a test drive to get a feel for the vehicle's performance before deciding to buy.Customers who purchase a Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid from Anchor Subaru can rest assured that their service department can handle all their needs for as long as they own the vehicle. They service what they sell, providing customers with prompt, reliable maintenance and repair when necessary. They strive to help vehicle owners keep their cars on the road as long as possible.Anyone interested in learning about the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid can find out more by visiting the Anchor Subaru website or calling 1-401-769-1199.About Anchor Subaru: Anchor Subaru is a leading Subaru dealership near Providence, RI , providing a vast selection of new Subaru models to help buyers find the perfect option. They also have an expansive used car lot with various makes, models, and years to ensure everyone can find an affordable vehicle. The dealership services what they sell with a full-service repair shop and maintenance center.Company: Anchor SubaruAddress: 494 Eddie Dowling HwyCity: North SmithfieldState: RIZip code: 02896Telephone number: 1-401-769-1199