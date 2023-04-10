Portable Food Safety Detectors Market Will Expand at a Rate of 5.5% Between 2022 & 2031 and Reach $11.8 Billion by 2031

The demand for advanced food safety detector devices and testing kits has increased.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Portable Food Safety Detectors Market was estimated at $6.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $11.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7432

The report comprehensively analyzes the global portable food safety detectors market, covering its various segments such as Application, Site, and Region. The report presents the analysis of each segment and sub-segment through tabular and graphical representation. This analysis can be useful for investors and market players to identify the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments, allowing them to devise effective strategies.

Regional Analysis:

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global portable food safety detectors market revenue. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America and LAMEA.

Key Players Are:

Some of the key players profiled in the portable food safety detectors market analysis include Allergy Amulet, ALS Ltd., BioSensor Laboratories, Bureau Veritas S.A., Calibration Technologies, LLC., CDx, Inc., DETECTRONIC A/S, Eurofins Scientific, Foodsense, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Nima, Optosky, SGS S.A., and Xiamen Haihongxing Instrument Co., Ltd.

Procure Complete Report (306 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5f9e616863c76ac8c47467c2a827c437

By application, the processed food segment held the major portable food safety detectors market share, in terms of revenue, in 2021 as it is being widely used for the food safety testing of processed food. Portable food safety detectors can provide rapid screening results, reducing the time it takes to test food products and allowing food and beverage manufacturers to quickly take action to address any safety issues. Moreover, a portable food safety detector is a cost-effective solution for food and beverage manufacturers, providing a reliable and efficient way to test food products without the need for expensive laboratory equipment.

Key findings of the study

By application, the dairy products segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.7%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

By site, the in-house/internal lab segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

By country, the U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for the portable food safety detectors market in 2021.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Speak to Our Analyst @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7432

With the increase in health concerns among consumers and the rise in awareness about food safety, the demand for advanced food safety testing devices has increased. Strong branding and product positioning help to establish the market for portable food safety detectors and differentiate the product from other food safety solutions. Through effective marketing, companies can reach their targeted audiences and cater to their needs.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Food Safety Testing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-safety-testing-market

Food Packaging Equipment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-packaging-equipment-market

Milk Packaging Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/milk-packaging-market

Meat Processing Equipment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meat-processing-equipment-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.