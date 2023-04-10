Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market is Anticipated to Achieve 26.44% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, Predicts AMR

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market by Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030", the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market size is expected to reach $84.80 billion by 2030 from $8.56 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 26.44% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The key players profiled in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market report include NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), and Huawei Technologies (China).

These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market player.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors. Vendors with extensive technical and financial resources are expected to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors because they can cater to Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market demands. The competitive environment in this market is expected to increase as technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors increase.

The report offers a thorough analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market with a detailed study of various aspects of the industry such as market dynamics, vital segments, major geographies, key players, and competitive landscape. The report provides a clear picture of the current market situation and future Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market trends based on the impact of various dynamics and vital forces influencing the growth.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market drivers and opportunities contributing to the growth are acknowledged in the industry dynamics. Besides, challenges and restraints that hold the potential to hamper market growth are also premeditated in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market. Porter's five forces analysis is delivered through the report which precisely highlights the effects of key forces on the Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market.

The report offers revenue size and estimations analyzing the market through various segments. Based on the influence of numerous industry dynamics and important variables driving the Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market, the research gives a detailed picture of the present market condition and future trends.

This research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs, which largely include interviews with Artificial Intelligence (AI)Phones Market participants, reliable statistics, and regional intelligence.

Key Market Segments

By Technology Node

• 20–28nm

• 10nm

• 7nm

• Others

By Component

• Hardware

◦ Processor

◦ Memory

◦ Sensor

◦ Others

• Software

• Services

By Application

• Smartphones

• Cameras

• Drones

• Automotive

• Robotics

• AR/ VR

• Others

By Region

• North America

◦ U.S.

◦ Canada

◦ Mexico

• Europe

◦ UK

◦ Germany

◦ France

◦ Italy

◦ Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

◦ China

◦ Japan

◦ India

◦ South Korea

◦ Taiwan

◦ Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

◦ Latin America

◦ Middle East

◦ Africa

