Announcing IMPAIR-ID powered by ZXEREX™ from the developers of accurate, rapid, non-invasive impairment screening

ZXEREX is introducing the world’s first neuroscience-based workplace impairment detection solution with rapid, low-cost, non-invasive Impairment screening.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a 2021 SAMHSA review of drug usage among people 12 years and older, 52.2 million or 18% were estimated to have used Marijuana in the prior year. The next largest group included misusers of pain reliever medications (opioids), estimated to be 8.7 million.
It well known that recent use of marijuana has a negative impact on critical thinking, judgment, memory, attention, coordination, movement, and time perception (NIDA/NIH, CDC). The legalization of medicinal and recreational Marijuana has had consequences. It has been found that traditional drug testing of urine or saliva, produces erroneous results of impairment due to the tendency for certain drugs or metabolites to remain in the body long after use, meaning that they can be detected long after their effects on the brain disappear.
Understanding this, a team consisting of neuroscientists, a medical doctor, an engineer, and an entrepreneur at Arizona State University and the Barrow Neurological Institute developed a patented technology to detect brain impairment. The research was later enhanced by Zxerex to identify impairment from Marijuana, opioids, and fatigue. In clinical studies, the company developed bio-signatures of impairment for marijuana and opioids at major medical centers and validated them in subsequent field trials. A new NIH/NIDA study of frequent and chronic marijuana users is starting at a well-known medical center using Zxerex technology.
The retina and neural part of the eyes are part of the central nervous system and are considered extensions of the brain. Rather than test for the presence of a drug in urine or saliva which may be positive in the absence of impairment; or in the expired breath which also measure the amount of the drug, but not the drug’s effect on the brain, Zxerex focused on use of the brain and central nervous system function as indicators of impairment.
The brain and central nervous system are responsible for processing sensory, motor, and cognitive functions, which are all needed to safely perform tasks at work, including the operation of heavy equipment, machinery, motor vehicles, trucks, forklifts, boats, trains, and aircraft.
It is well known that the active ingredient of Marijuana, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (TCH) binds to cannabinoid receptors of neurons in the brain and impairs eye movements, impacts motor skills, alters mood, and sensory perception, distorts time, affects memory, and impacts thinking, for approximately about 6-8 hours. By focusing on the unique effects of this drug on the centers of the brain and central nervous system that control eye movements and pupillary reaction, Zxerex developed a non-invasive, and accurate impairment screening technology - Impair-ID powered by ZXEREX™, and Zxerex-Safe™ identify temporary neurological impairment. Thus, the most critical time for a company to screen for impairment is before the employee begins work at a safety sensitive job or assignment. The term “temporary” is used because the effects of the drug wear off with time.
Once employees learn about our ability to identify impairment in real time, everyone benefits knowing that employees are less likely to show up impaired or use drugs while at work. Zxerex technology can help companies to benefit from its next generation of workplace safety that helps to deter risk both in and outside the workplace.
Aside from screening for impairment, Zxerex discourages employees who might otherwise show up impaired once word spreads that impairment screening is operational, the deterrent effect will increase. Being able to detect impairment when it counts is an important benefit. Even with a zero-tolerance drug policy or those under government contract, Marijuana testing of body fluids is still required. It is reported that some employers have been forced to fire skilled, well-trained employees who were not actually impaired when the employee was tested. When added to the use of urine and saliva drug testing, Zxerex adds value by identifying impairment in minutes.
When combined with an employer’s in-house safety program, screening performed at the beginning of a work shift can help to reduce accident and injury rates, lower absenteeism, and improve productivity.
For further information, please contact:
Richard Besserman, MD, CSO
ZXEREX CORPORATION
+1 480-518-9905
rb@zxerex.com
You just read:
Announcing IMPAIR-ID powered by ZXEREX™ from the developers of accurate, rapid, non-invasive impairment screening
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Richard Besserman, MD, CSO
ZXEREX CORPORATION
+1 480-518-9905
rb@zxerex.com