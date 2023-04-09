Finwise AI Chatbot Simplifies Finance Operations, Saving Costs for Banks and Neobanks

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2023) - What If Projects, Inc co-founders Ansh Chopra and Patrick Trudel have announced the release of their latest innovation, Finwise, an AI chat solution that aims to disrupt the finance industry. Backed by angel investor Cory Levy and with participation in respected fellowship programs, the pair has successfully applied their expertise in scalable chat AI experiences to a platform that offers a level of performance and user experience that typically takes years to develop in-house. Finwise's SDK framework allows seamless integration into existing apps, potentially saving banks and neobanks thousands of employee costs. With its focus on enhancing the financial world through AI.

Ansh Chopra and Patrick Trudel, the co-founders of What If Projects, Inc

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

The platform is designed as an AI chat infrastructure for finance, leveraging AI to streamline processes, improve user experience, and drive innovation. The motivation behind the creation of Finwise is driven by the boundless potential of AI to transform lives. According to Ansh Chopra, "With Finwise, we're applying our experience in building AI apps to the finance industry where we believe our expertise can make a significant impact." Patrick Trudel added, "Our past successes have demonstrated the importance of fast experimentation and rapid iteration. We're confident that this approach will help Finwise become a valuable asset in the financial world." The platform offers a level of performance and user experience that typically takes years to develop in-house.

The key benefits of Finwise include AI-powered instant financial insights, fraud detection and prevention, and customer support, which have the potential to help banks and neobanks save employee costs for thousands of people. The straightforward SDK framework allows companies to integrate the AI chat solutions seamlessly into their apps.

The motivation behind the creation of Finwise is driven by the potential of AI to transform lives. The AI-driven solutions are set to revolutionize how banks and neobanks operate, saving them time, resources, and employee costs. With Finwise, the company is determined to utilize AI to enhance the financial world.

Finwise is the latest innovation from the duo behind successful AI applications such as Monk AI, Wizzo, and Nova. Ansh Chopra and Patrick Trudel have a proven track record in the field of AI, and with Finwise, they are determined to utilize AI to enhance the financial world. Supported by angel investor Cory Levy and having participated in prestigious fellowship programs such as Z Fellows and Sigma Squared, Ansh and Patrick are well-equipped to bring their AI expertise to the finance industry.

Finwise's AI-powered solutions offer the potential to streamline processes, improve user experience, and drive innovation in a sector that has traditionally been slow to innovate. The platform is poised to make significant advancements in the finance industry and become a valuable asset for banks and neobanks.

