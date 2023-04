Announcing: Online Workplace Impairment Training for Supervisors/Managers from ZXEREX Corporation

Important Impairment Training from developers of ZXEREX-Safe™ and IMPAIR-ID powered by ZXEREX™ - rapid, accurate, non-invasive impairment screening solutions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Zxerex is please to announce the pre-release of an online impairment training program for managers and supervisors.The course includes 12 sessions (6 hrs.) providing an overview of impairment with topics related to the identification and management of impairment that can arise from fatigue, substance abuse, and mental illness.The following is a brief description of its contents:Session 1 - Course IntroductionSession 2 - Reasonable Suspicion of ImpairmentSession 3 -FatigueSession 4 - Substance AbuseSession 5 - Understanding Mental IllnessSession 6 - Observing the EyesSession 7 - How Law Enforcement Uses Psychophysical Testing (optional - informational only)Session 8 – Impairment ObservationsSession 9 - Impairment Mitigation Session 10 - Engaging with Impaired EmployeeSession 11 - Recap Impairment IdentificationSession 12 - Documentation and InterviewThis course is designed to address the needs of managers and supervisors to become more aware of impairment caused by fatigue, substance abuse, and mental illness.It includes what one needs to know about identifying impairment, interacting safely with impaired employees, and some risk mitigation steps to reduce overall impact, and maintaining a safe work environment.For further information, please contact: