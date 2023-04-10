Important Impairment Training from developers of ZXEREX-Safe™ and IMPAIR-ID powered by ZXEREX™ - rapid, accurate, non-invasive impairment screening solutions
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zxerex is please to announce the pre-release of an online impairment training program for managers and supervisors.
The course includes 12 sessions (6 hrs.) providing an overview of impairment with topics related to the identification and management of impairment that can arise from fatigue, substance abuse, and mental illness.
The following is a brief description of its contents:
This course is designed to address the needs of managers and supervisors to become more aware of impairment caused by fatigue, substance abuse, and mental illness.
It includes what one needs to know about identifying impairment, interacting safely with impaired employees, and some risk mitigation steps to reduce overall impact, and maintaining a safe work environment.
For further information, please contact:
Richard Besserman, MD, CSO
ZXEREX CORPORATION
+1 480-518-9905
rb@zxerex.com
You just read:
Announcing: Online Workplace Impairment Training for Supervisors/Managers from ZXEREX Corporation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Richard Besserman, MD, CSO
ZXEREX CORPORATION
+1 480-518-9905
rb@zxerex.com