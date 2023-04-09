TK Credit Recovery is Hiring for Ten Positions and Plans to Hire 50 More by End of 2024
CEO Eric Kaasa is Committed to Bringing 50 Jobs from Out of State to Poland, Ohio
The Mahoning Valley has a lot of talent and good old-fashioned work ethic.”POLAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TK Credit Recovery, a leading credit recovery firm, is excited to announce that they are currently hiring for ten positions in various departments, including phone customer service, collections, paralegal, attorneys, and legal clerks. The company's CEO, Eric Kaasa, has expressed a strong commitment to growing the business and plans to hire an additional 50 individuals by the end of 2024.
TK Credit Recovery has been in the credit recovery business for over two decades and has a proven track record of providing exceptional services to its clients. The company's success is largely attributed to its dedicated team of professionals who are committed to delivering quality work.
"TK Credit Recovery is committed to providing the best possible services to our clients, and we understand that our employees are the backbone of our success," said Eric Kaasa, CEO of TK Credit Recovery. "We are excited to expand our team and provide opportunities for individuals who share our values and dedication to excellence. The Mahoning Valley has a lot of talent and good old-fashioned work ethic. This is the perfect place to hire and train employees who understand they can accomplish any career goal with by focusing on training and hard work."
The company is seeking candidates who have excellent communication skills, attention to detail, and a strong work ethic. The ideal candidates will have prior experience in the credit recovery industry, but TK Credit Recovery is also open to individuals who are eager to learn and grow with the company.
Those interested in applying for any of the ten immediately available positions should contact Kristi Zagorsky at 510-724-2602 or kristi@tkcreditrecovery.com.
About TK Credit Recovery
TK Credit Recovery is a leading credit recovery firm that provides services to clients in various industries. The company has been in business for over a decade and has a proven track record of success. TK Credit Recovery is committed to providing quality services to its clients and believes that its employees are the key to its success.
