Kona Pools Manufacturers High-Quality Above Ground Rectangle & Round Pools

Kona Pool is a leading manufacturer of above-ground pools, providing modern, low-maintenance, and affordable above-ground pools in different shapes and sizes.FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swimming in a backyard pool, especially in summer, is perhaps one of the most enjoyable experiences for families. Although there are several options when constructing a swimming pool, the above-ground pools have become popular due to their low-maintenance, fast turn-around, and affordability. In addition, unlike traditional swimming pools, above-ground pools have simple DIY installation, are safer for kids, and are easy to dissemble in winter. But when choosing an above-ground pool installation, ensure the product has sturdy frames, corrosion and rust resistance, and UV-protected materials to make the investment worth it. For instance, Kona Pools' above-ground pools are made of galvanized steel frame, UV-protected PVC vinyl material, flexible PVC fittings, and easy installation, making them a long-lasting and cost-effective option for homeowners.
When investing in an above-ground pool, considering a few factors, like the placement area, shape, and size, can help create an outdoor water pool that fits the budget and requirements. For instance, rectangle above-ground pools are best for an outdoor swim in the backyard. On the other hand, round above-ground pools are an excellent option for limited space and budget. Another important consideration is choosing a durable frame and pool material. Although inflatable and lower-quality materials can be less expensive, they don't provide the same strength and durability as premium above-ground pools made of stainless steel frames and rigid PVC. So instead, many choose Kona Pools, which features an 18 gauge galvanized, powder-coated steel frame, 40 Mil thick PVC liner, and weather-resistant sheet material.
Besides the durability and solid construction, one should consider plumbing, installation accessories, and a pool skimmer to maintain a clean and safe environment for everyone. For instance, a purchased item with complicated installation requiring different nuts and bolts can be challenging for homeowners to assemble an above-ground pool quickly. In addition, some models have a suction fitting or standard skimmer mounted outside the pool, which can create another headache when removing debris and cleaning the pool. Nonetheless, modern manufacturers like Kona Pools provide flexible PVC pipes and fittings and feature a skimmer mounted in the above-ground pool. It makes cleaning and maintaining the installation much more straightforward for homeowners.
Another significant consideration is purchasing an above-ground pool that comes with industry-leading warranties. By considering this, one can know that their investments are protected against any defect in the frame and liner. Some companies like Kona Pools offer a five-year frame and liner guarantee and a prorated 15-year warranty on its rectangular and round above-ground pools, making it a premium choice for customers looking for a durable and long-lasting installation.
For many years, Kona Pools has provided customers with the piece of mind they need to enjoy swimming by producing only the highest quality pools and pool accessories. Initially founded in 1991 under the name Tuff Pools, the firm has rebranded as Kona Pools to better reflect its commitment to innovation and the high quality of its products. Kona Pools provide above-ground pools in various shapes and sizes, from rectangle to round-shaped pools, lasting up to 20 years.
