IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Kona Pools Manufacturers High-Quality Above Ground Rectangle & Round Pools

Kona Pools 2

Kona Pool is a leading manufacturer of above-ground pools, providing modern, low-maintenance, and affordable above-ground pools in different shapes and sizes.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swimming in a backyard pool, especially in summer, is perhaps one of the most enjoyable experiences for families. Although there are several options when constructing a swimming pool, the above-ground pools have become popular due to their low-maintenance, fast turn-around, and affordability. In addition, unlike traditional swimming pools, above-ground pools have simple DIY installation, are safer for kids, and are easy to dissemble in winter. But when choosing an above-ground pool installation, ensure the product has sturdy frames, corrosion and rust resistance, and UV-protected materials to make the investment worth it. For instance, Kona Pools' above-ground pools are made of galvanized steel frame, UV-protected PVC vinyl material, flexible PVC fittings, and easy installation, making them a long-lasting and cost-effective option for homeowners.

When investing in an above-ground pool, considering a few factors, like the placement area, shape, and size, can help create an outdoor water pool that fits the budget and requirements. For instance, rectangle above-ground pools are best for an outdoor swim in the backyard. On the other hand, round above-ground pools are an excellent option for limited space and budget. Another important consideration is choosing a durable frame and pool material. Although inflatable and lower-quality materials can be less expensive, they don't provide the same strength and durability as premium above-ground pools made of stainless steel frames and rigid PVC. So instead, many choose Kona Pools, which features an 18 gauge galvanized, powder-coated steel frame, 40 Mil thick PVC liner, and weather-resistant sheet material.

Besides the durability and solid construction, one should consider plumbing, installation accessories, and a pool skimmer to maintain a clean and safe environment for everyone. For instance, a purchased item with complicated installation requiring different nuts and bolts can be challenging for homeowners to assemble an above-ground pool quickly. In addition, some models have a suction fitting or standard skimmer mounted outside the pool, which can create another headache when removing debris and cleaning the pool. Nonetheless, modern manufacturers like Kona Pools provide flexible PVC pipes and fittings and feature a skimmer mounted in the above-ground pool. It makes cleaning and maintaining the installation much more straightforward for homeowners.

Another significant consideration is purchasing an above-ground pool that comes with industry-leading warranties. By considering this, one can know that their investments are protected against any defect in the frame and liner. Some companies like Kona Pools offer a five-year frame and liner guarantee and a prorated 15-year warranty on its rectangular and round above-ground pools, making it a premium choice for customers looking for a durable and long-lasting installation.

About Kona Pools

For many years, Kona Pools has provided customers with the piece of mind they need to enjoy swimming by producing only the highest quality pools and pool accessories. Initially founded in 1991 under the name Tuff Pools, the firm has rebranded as Kona Pools to better reflect its commitment to innovation and the high quality of its products. Kona Pools provide above-ground pools in various shapes and sizes, from rectangle to round-shaped pools, lasting up to 20 years.

Kona Pools
+1 888 419 1901

Ty Pearce
Kona Pools
+1 888 419 1901
email us here

You just read:

Kona Pools Manufacturers High-Quality Above Ground Rectangle & Round Pools

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ty Pearce
Kona Pools
+1 888 419 1901
Company/Organization
LinkDaddy®
1065 SW 8th St PMB 622
Miami, Florida, 33130
United States
+1 305-399-9423
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

LinkDaddy’s SEO Services help to rank your Video, Google Map Listing, Website & will Power Up your Citations, Niche Edits, Guest Posts, Social Listings, and other Mentions of your Business on the internet to help drive more Traffic and get you more Customers. We also have built a premium business directory called Near Me Business Directory which features 5 star businesses and our aim is to link Top businesses with in a given niche with qualified buyers in their city.

LinkDaddy

More From This Author
Pressure Washing by National Softwash Restores Plainfield House Exteriors
SL United Construction Specializes in Home Remodeling Services in San Diego
Kona Pools Manufacturers High-Quality Above Ground Rectangle & Round Pools
View All Stories From This Author