Statement by the Prime Minister on Easter

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Easter:

"Today, my family and I join millions of people in Canada and around the world to celebrate Easter.

"Easter Sunday is one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar, where families and loved ones come together to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the promise of eternal life. It is a time to rejoice in his teachings of love, forgiveness, and compassion. Christians celebrate rebirth and new beginnings, symbolized by colourful Easter eggs and the blooming of spring flowers.

"This holiday is a joyful occasion, an opportunity to give thanks for our blessings and to reflect on our shared values of resilience, hope, and peace. Today and every day, we recognize the countless Canadians of Christian faith who share this joy and hope by showing compassion for those in need in our communities.

"As we celebrate with our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a happy and blessed Easter."

