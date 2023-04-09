Lily Beach Resort & Spa Nominated for a World Travel Award Yet Again

A homegrown brand, a pioneer of the All-Inclusive concept for the Maldivian hospitality industry since 1994, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been nominated for the coveted Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023 by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the seventh time. Having won the title six times in recent years, this year makes it even more special as the resort keeps delighting guests with good food, great entertainment, and all in all a good time in paradise.

The nominations and wins are a testament to the hard work of the resort team along with the unwavering support of the guests who keep returning time and time again.

Lily Beach has always been committed to curating exceptional experiences for guests. Standing tall and proud in the competitive industry, Lily Beach has always been one step ahead of the game, setting the tone for the perfect all-inclusive package with premium food, drinks, and interesting excursions and experiences.

With four restaurants and four bars, the resort has always been at the helm in terms of their culinary offerings. International cuisines and bars overlooking the beautiful views that provide only the best quality drinks and tantalising dishes have always been a highlight among guests. Visiting celebrity chefs and bartenders will add tremendously to the resort’s already stellar All-Inclusive experience.

This year, taking it to new heights, the resort will see many sought-after visiting practitioners and chefs making their mark at Lily Beach. And as usual, guests will have an exciting list of excursions to choose from, paired with the perfect fun, downtime, and relaxation programmes.

The resort, equipped with the stunning Turtle Kids Club, have families participating and enjoying arts and crafts with the children while still getting to enjoy their own private time as well. Lily Beach has always been focussed on helping to create the perfect holiday moments for the families and couples alike.

Lily Beach Resort & Spa prides itself on creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that helps guests feel at home. Many guests arrive as strangers, but the resort’s dedicated team ensures that they leave as friends. The closing date for the votes is April 2023. To vote for Lily Beach, you can simply follow the link here to register and verify your email address. For our guests who voted previously, you can tap here to login and start voting!