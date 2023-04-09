Coronary Stents Market Size (USD 15.4 billion by 2030): Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive Growth

Coronary Stents Market 2023

Increase in prevalence of coronary artery diseases, improvement in patient outcomes with stenting are some factors which drive the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Coronary Stents Market Size accounted for USD 8.8 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to surpass around USD 15.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Coronary Stents Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Coronary Stents Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐞, 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

Market Overview:

Coronary stents are small, expandable metal or polymer mesh tubes that are used to treat narrowed or blocked coronary arteries. Coronary arteries are the blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to the heart muscle. When these arteries become narrowed or blocked due to a buildup of plaque, it can lead to chest pain or angina, and in severe cases, a heart attack.

✅ 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Terumo Corporation

• Medtronic plc.

• Biotronik SE & Co. KG

• Abbott Laboratories

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

• Elixir Medical Corporation

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Microport Scientific Corporation

𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global coronary stents market based on product, biomaterial, end-user, and region.

By Type

• Drug-eluting Stents

• Bare-metal Coronary Stents

• Bioabsorbable Stents

By Biomaterial

• Metallic biomaterials

• Polymers biomaterials

• Natural biomaterials

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Other

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global coronary stents market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the coronary stents market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing coronary stents market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the coronary stents market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global coronary stents market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

