Digital PCR Market Size (USD 1.30 billion by 2030): Precision Diagnostics and Personalized Healthcare at the Forefront

Digital PCR Market Share

Alarming rise in prevalence of cancer & advancement in digital PCR technology are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the Digital PCR market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟎𝟖.𝟖𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 and is Projected to surpass around 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering revenue 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟔% from 2021 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the digital PCR market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the digital PCR market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐑&𝐃 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

Market Overview:

Digital PCR (dPCR) is a molecular biology technique that is used to quantify the amount of a specific nucleic acid target sequence in a given sample. Unlike traditional PCR, which amplifies a target sequence exponentially to detect its presence, dPCR partitions the sample into thousands or millions of tiny reaction chambers, or droplets, each containing a few copies of the target sequence, and measures the presence or absence of the target in each partition.

✅ 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Sysmex corporation

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Jn medsys

• Avance Biosciences

• Merck KGAA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• STILLA TECHNOLOGIES

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Precigenome LLC

• QIAGEN N.V

✅ 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

BY TECHNOLOGY

• Droplet Digital PCR

• Chip Based Digital PCR

• Beaming Digital PCR

BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Digital PCR Systems

• Consumables And Reagents

• Software And Services

BY APPLICATION

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Forensic And Others

• Research

BY END USER

• Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industries

• Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

• Universities And Other Organizations

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global digital PCR market. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer, presence of key players for the development of digital PCR products, and increase in number of hospitals in the region. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2030, due to surge in number of hospitals and increase in healthcare expenditure of patients across the province.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• On the basis of technology, the droplet digital PCR segment was the highest contributor to the digital PCR market share in 2022.

• Based on product type, digital PCR systems segment dominates the market in 2022

• Depending on application, clinical diagnostics segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2022.

• By end user, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industries segment dominates the market in 2022.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2022, whereas Asia is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

