Secretary Blinken’s Call with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah discussed bilateral and regional issues, including our shared commitment to peace in Yemen. Secretary Blinken urged calm during the holiday season across the region and emphasized the urgency of de-escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. Secretary Blinken also reiterated the continued U.S. commitment to a two-state solution.

The United States will continue to consult closely with partners on how to advance regional security, stability, and prosperity.

