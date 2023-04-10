URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT TO HOST A KENTUCKY DERBY BIG HAT BRUNCH, AND WINE COCKTAIL EVENT

Break out your BIG Hats for this Derby Wine Cocktail, Brunch and Viewing Party! The Urban Press Winery & Restaurant's outdoor covered Piazza dining area with all season comfort control. Talk Derby to Me! Join us for this Big Hat, Wine Cocktail and Brunch viewing party!

Break out your fun Kentucky Derby BIG hats and race down to Urban Press Winery & Restaurant for brunch and wine cocktails on Saturday May 6th, 12PM to 4PM!

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- April 7, 2023

For Immediate Release

URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT TO HOST

A KENTUCKY DERBY BIG HAT AND WINE COCKTAIL BRUNCH EXPERIENCE!

Open Seating from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant is hosting a Kentucky Derby BIG Hat Brunch and Wine Cocktail Experience on Saturday May 6. The event is from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm with open seating in the Dining Room, Piazza, and the Patio.

Break out the BIG HAT and race on down to this Los Angeles area hot spot and local winery in beautiful Downtown Burbank, for a FUN-tastic Kentucky Derby viewing party! Brunch and Lunch menus will be available. Mixologist Amanda Sasser has curated delicious and creative wine cocktails, from our award-winning Urban Press Wines.

THE Cocktail MENU:

• “The Picture-Hat” - 2017 Tutto Bianco (Marsanne, Grenache, & Viognier) White Blend, Kumquat/Star Anise & Vermouth infused syrup, Lemon, & Foamed Egg White.

• “The Millionaire’s Row Julep”- 2018 Fille de Joie (Pinot Noir) Rosé, 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon infused Vanilla Bean Syrup, Rosewater, Fresh Mint, Lemon Oil, & Powdered Sugar (Served over Crushed Ice).

• “Jockey Juice”- 2015 Strega (Merlot), Barrel Aged Cola Syrup, Cherry Reduction, Lime, Luxardo Cherry.

Reservations can be made at https://www.urbanpresswinery.com. Seating is limited. Urban Press Winery & Restaurant is located at 316 North San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank. Free parking is available with entrance on Palm Avenue directly behind Urban Press Winery & Restaurant. Handicap access is available through our back entrance via the alleyway between Magnolia Blvd. and Palm Ave., to the covered Patio, Piazza, and 2nd floor Mezzanine. For the complete menu, please visit https://www.urbanpresswinery.com.

About URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has the distinction of being the only Los Angeles-area winery and fine dining establishment that crafts its own wine. Owner Giovanni D’Andrea has been creating his own wine since the early 90’s. Urban Press with its superior California wines (single varietals and unique blends) as well as gourmet food and live entertainment, is the perfect venue for any event, be it a romantic date night, girls’ night out, corporate party, wedding, or unique special gathering. The unassuming entrance leads past an expansive wine library and a cozy barrel room to the main serving room, with bold brick walls reaching to the soaring high ceilings. A grand crystal chandelier provides the ambiance as guests continue to the custom iron, crystal-lined staircase leading to the mezzanine dining area, which overlooks the main floor and tasting room. Just a few more steps and a pergola-covered patio and a garden piazza, provides outdoor seating. The world-renowned, award-winning (16-point Gault Millau recipient) Roman Chef Emidio Tidu brings his signature dishes which are steeped in his Italian traditions. His cuisine is fused with a French influence, including lamb shank, chateaubriand, and an original recipe for homemade, Michelin star-worthy, Sicilian cannoli. Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has become one of the few places in Burbank to enjoy a variety of live music Wednesday through Sunday. The WINEdown Wednesday Jazz night and Sunday Jazz Brunch have become the-place-to-be-seen for jazz lovers. D’Andrea blends tradition, deep technical knowledge, and new ideas to bring the wine list and menu selections to life.

# # #

Visit us on social media:

Link Tree to All Platforms