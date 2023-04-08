Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,291 in the last 365 days.

International Roma Day

On behalf of the United States, I extend best wishes to Roma everywhere on this annual commemorative day when we celebrate the rich culture, language, and heritage of Roma globally, including the generations of Romani Americans.

The United States calls on all states to provide equitable access to civil registration; housing; physical, mental, and behavioral health care; and public services, including the criminal justice system. We condemn discrimination and bigotry in any form – including persistent anti-Roma bigotry.

The United States remains devoted to equity and inclusion for members of all races and ethnicities, both at home and abroad. To commemorate International Roma Day, we reaffirm this commitment to Roma around the world.

You just read:

International Roma Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more