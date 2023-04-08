On behalf of the United States, I extend best wishes to Roma everywhere on this annual commemorative day when we celebrate the rich culture, language, and heritage of Roma globally, including the generations of Romani Americans.

The United States calls on all states to provide equitable access to civil registration; housing; physical, mental, and behavioral health care; and public services, including the criminal justice system. We condemn discrimination and bigotry in any form – including persistent anti-Roma bigotry.

The United States remains devoted to equity and inclusion for members of all races and ethnicities, both at home and abroad. To commemorate International Roma Day, we reaffirm this commitment to Roma around the world.