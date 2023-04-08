One of 2023's Must-Read Christian Novels Is One About the Power of Love and Redemption of Jesus Christ Titled Rescuing Rahab

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2023) - Author S.C. Joubert continues to touch and inspire audiences with her compelling novel, Rescuing Rahab: A Young Woman Searching for Love, While the Love of the Father was Waiting to Be Discovered. This insightful work draws upon the author's personal experiences with love and redemption to deliver a memorable story of hope even in the midst of heartache.

Book cover of Rescuing Rahab

Rescuing Rahab follows the complicated life of its titular character as she grapples with the weight of a difficult childhood. After growing up in a single-parent household, Rahab yearns for love and affirmation even in her adult life. She searches for it in a series of unhealthy relationships, desperate for a way to fill the voids in her life. But after years of pain and betrayal, Rahab is rescued by a love she never knew existed. This love came in the most unexpected way and transformed her world forever.

Readers of self-help books, Christian fiction and non-fiction, and stories with redemptive arcs will find much to appreciate in the emotional complexity of Rahab's journey. Through Rahab's eyes, S.C. Joubert skillfully demonstrates that the healing power of Christ will shine through even the worst self-doubt.

This book is perfect for any woman who has ever struggled to feel seen, heard, loved, and supported in worldly relationships. Unlike other novels that address trauma and the search for belonging, Rescuing Rahab is based on a true story of rebirth through God's grace.

Reviewers rate Rescuing Rahab highly, praising how the author is "so vulnerable and connected to her experience" in her work. S.C. Joubert hopes that her work will show women that salvation is there for all who seek it. She would like to leave readers with the quote: "Our worth and value are not defined by the past or what others say about us. There is nothing that can separate us from the love of God."

Rescuing Rahab: A Young Woman Searching for Love, While the Love of the Father was Waiting to Be Discovered is available for purchase on Amazon.com, and soon to be wherever books are sold.

S.C. Joubert is an author, Christian, content creator, wife, and mother of two children with one on the way. She is passionate about uplifting women and showing others how to strengthen their relationships with God. Her course on finding true love is available at www.godordainedhusband.com/vsl. S.C. Joubert and her husband are also the founders of a clothing company to spread the truth about the rainbow and the return of Jesus Christ. Visit their store online at www.r3ignbowapparel.com.

Author S.C. Joubert and her family

