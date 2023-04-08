Doc & Holliday Cleans the Slate with an Elevated Line of New Billboard Tables

Doc & Holliday is a leading American manufacturer of premium quality pool and billiard tables. The company is introducing five new designs to its catalog, including Savant, Paula Parsons, George, Hank, Bowie, and more.

Doc & Holliday, the premier All-American and American-inspired billiards brand renowned for its meticulous craftsmanship has announced that five new designs are to be launched into its already-robust collection.

The new line of Doc & Holliday products features new, customizable tables produced in Portland, Oregon. Similar to other products in the Doc & Holliday line, these brand-new fully customizable tables enable consumers to personalize nearly all aspects of the table to not only fit any room but synergize with the consumer’s aesthetic needs and preferences; from finishes ranging from maple and cherry to oak or pine, felt colors from Championship or Simonis, as well as 7, 8, and 9-foot size options are now available for new Doc & Holliday products.

Savant is one of the freshest representatives of Doc & Holliday quality. Crafted with maple wood and industrial steel, the Doc & Holliday 8’ Savant slate pool table boasts unrivaled durability and a regal look. Equipped with tapered rails and aprons, D&H Savant was designed to elevate the outlook of any room it is placed in.

Modern and exceptionally versatile, Paula Parsons is a pool table with an optional dining top that seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with contemporary elegance. Manufactured from premium quality solid maple and layered with a glazed mushroom finish, this three-piece slate boasts unrivaled sturdiness. As a cherry on top, Doc & Holliday added its exclusive double-inlaid Mother-of-Pearl billiard sites to this billiard table.

An all-time classic, the George pool table has been reimagined into a luxurious mid-century masterpiece. Lathered in the brand’s exclusive antique coffee finish while being made of top-of-the-line alder wood and genuine leather, George was designed to set a new standard for luxury pool tables.

The Doc & Holliday Scholar is the culmination of sophistication, performance, and class in the game room furniture world. Designed and made in Portland, Oregon, Scholar is made of robust maple wood and rocks K66 gum rubber cushions, as well as drop pockets manufactured from real leather.

A brand-new pool table that Doc & Holliday is immensely excited to introduce to fans of practical yet beautiful billiard tables, the all-new Jett boasts exemplary durability and aesthetics. With a custom-built frame, hand-forged steel legs, and sturdy wood construction, Jett was purposefully built to last decades.

All Doc & Holliday billiard tables are sold exclusively at Sawyer Twain, the premier brand of upscale game room furniture products. Offering white glove delivery and professional installation services, Sawyer Twain has partnered with Doc & Holliday to ensure consumers seeking quality can find everything they are looking for in one place. Doc & Holliday pool tables come with a limited lifetime warranty and free shipping across the continental United States.

More information about the company is available on Sawyer Twain’s official website.

