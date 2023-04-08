Frame Haus Launches New Online Service for Affordable Custom Framing

Frame Haus, a leader in custom framing services, has launched a new online platform that offers accessible and affordable services for framing anything. The online tool provides customers with the convenience of ordering frames from the comfort of their own homes and offers an extensive range of frames to choose from.

With the new online platform, customers can easily upload their images onto the Frame Haus website and select the frame and size they prefer. The online tool then generates an instant quote for printing and framing, taking just a few clicks. The site automatically calculates the best size for the image and ensures that it has a high resolution to guarantee a high-quality product that is sure to exceed expectations.

The platform offers a variety of options for framing, including submitting digital uploads for printing and framing, mailing in art pieces or objects to get them framed, and digitally uploading a file to print oversized artwork. This makes it a great choice for both home decorators and interior designers who need custom wall decor pieces.

Frame Haus is committed to delivering high-quality services that exceed their customers' expectations. Their experience and expertise in custom framing allows any project to be made, with the only limit being imagination. Their team of experts works closely with customers to ensure that their vision is brought to life.

In addition to their high-quality services, Frame Haus offers competitive pricing and shipping across the Canada and USA. For customers in and around Toronto, there is also an option for pickup at their store.

The new online platform is particularly useful for home decorators or interior designs looking for a wide variety of options for custom wall art or for customers who are looking for a last-minute gift. By simply uploading an image, selecting the frame and size, the finished product will be delivered to the delivery address of their choice, within Canada and USA, within a standard processing time of 4 to 7 business days.

Frame Haus is excited to launch their new online platform and hopes to continue to provide their customers with affordable and high-quality framing services for years to come.

For more information about Frame Haus and their custom framing services, please visit their website at https://www.framehaus.ca/

