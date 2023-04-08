Transforming fitness with ResistaRope – the 2-in-1 exercise tool for convenient, versatile workouts while traveling.

In 2019, about 7.3 million Americans were classified as digital nomads, traveling around the world while working online. After the onset of the pandemic in 2020, statistics jumped by 49%, comprising 10.9 million Americans. Since then, that number has continued to rise, supporting the evolution of a lifestyle that promotes both one’s career and consistent travel. The problem people face: staying fit when they are constantly on the move.

Millions of people struggle to stay fit while traveling due to the inaccessibility of gyms or fitness facilities. Additionally, it can be difficult to find time for exercise with packed travel itineraries. To make matters worse, jet lag, unfamiliar surroundings, and straying from one’s usual routine can easily throw off anyone’s exercise regimen. However, a solution is hitting the market.

The ResistaRope is the ideal 2-in-1 piece of fitness equipment for frequent travelers. This versatile rope is lightweight and compact, making it easy to store in one’s suitcase. The adjustable resistance levels can accommodate anyone’s fitness needs: from exercise beginners, to the most advanced athletes. With ResistaRope, people can train their entire body in the comfort of their hotel rooms or even on the go.

According to fitness trainers, the best way to stay active while frequently traveling is using portable equipment and engaging in body-weight workouts. These methods are most optimal because they encourage personal freedom in creating routines both enjoyable and tailored to traveling demands.

ResistaRope has become the long-overdue fitness solution for travelers, changing the way people view exercise while on the go. The innovative piece of equipment leaves little room for excuses not to work out while traveling. The ResistaRope’s compact size and portability makes it easy to store in one’s bag or suitcase. Stainless steel quick-release ropes allow for ease in converting from jump rope to resistance band, making it a staple for both cardio and resistance training. This combination of both strength and endurance, recommended by fitness trainers for the most effective “whole-body” training approach, provides travelers with all they need for the perfect full-body sweat session.

The ResistaRope is designed to provide a full-body workout by combining all the benefits of a jump rope with a resistance band that varies in resistance, supporting both present and future strength goals. This fitness tool now makes it possible to improve endurance, build strength, and increase overall fitness while traveling. Fitness enthusiasts and novices alike will appreciate the endless performance benefits and transportability that is unique to this product.

ResistaRope is a 2-in-1 jump rope and resistance band founded by lifelong fitness enthusiast, former D1 NCAA Athlete, and personal trainer, Kristen Lunetta. The compact size and versatility makes it ideal for anyone looking to incorporate low-impact, high-intensity cardio and resistance workouts into their busy lifestyles anytime, anywhere. It’s “your No Sweat way to get your Sweat On.”

