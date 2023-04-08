Introducing FM Approved Firehoses for Occupant Use. The Ultimate Firefighting Solution for Safety and Reliability

We are here to help defend your home and property with products you can trust.

Introducing FM Approved Firehoses for Occupant Use Single Jacket, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Lining, Anodized Couplings - The Ultimate Firefighting Solution.

Ace Fire Preparedness Defense is a leading manufacturer of high-quality fire protection equipment and solutions. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and safety. Members of NFPA and CERT.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest innovation in fire protection - FM Approved Firehoses for Occupant Use with Single Jacket, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Lining, and Anodized Couplings. These state-of-the-art firehoses are designed to provide maximum performance, durability, and safety in critical firefighting situations, making them the ideal choice for professional firefighters and first responders.

One of the standout features of our FM Approved Firehoses is the single jacket construction, which ensures flexibility and ease of handling while maintaining high pressure performance. The thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) lining provides exceptional resistance to abrasion, chemicals, and UV radiation, ensuring long-lasting performance even in the most demanding environments. Additionally, the anodized couplings are made from high-quality materials that resist corrosion and enhance durability, ensuring reliable and leak-free connections.

The 19 folds or coiled hoses are designed for ease of storage and deployment, making them highly convenient for firefighting operations. The compact size allows for efficient storage in tight spaces, while the coiled design allows for quick deployment and easy maneuverability in emergency situations.

The hoses are also available in the standard 75’ x 1.5” lengths to suit different firefighting needs, providing flexibility and versatility in challenging situations.

NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) Member and CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) we manufacture FM Approved product, our firehoses meet the rigorous standards set by FM Global, a global leader in property loss prevention and risk management. FM Approval signifies that our firehoses have been extensively tested and evaluated for their performance, reliability, and safety, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their firefighting equipment.

"We are excited to introduce our FM Approved Firehoses for Occupant Use with Single Jacket, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Lining, and Anodized Couplings," said Sherwin Ross, Founding Partner of ACE FIRE Preparedness Defense. "These firehoses are the result of our commitment to innovation and safety, and we are confident that they will exceed the expectations of our customers in terms of performance, durability, and ease of use."

Our FM Approved Firehoses for Occupant Use with Single Jacket, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Lining, and Anodized Couplings are now available for order. For more information, please visit our website at https://acefirepreparedness.com or contact our customer service team at 213 / 884-8448 or info@acefirepreparedness.com.

