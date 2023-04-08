Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Appoints Keerthi Soja Remanan as the New Director of Finance

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island announced the appointment of Keerthi Soja Remanan as the new Director of Finance. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is home to the world’s first undersea restaurant, Ithaa and world’s first underwater villa, The Muraka.

The property is part of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton’s (NYSE:HLT) global luxury hotel brands. Keerthi has most recently served as the Assistant Director of Finance at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

With a career spanning over 16 years, Keerthi is an industry veteran with rich experience in financial management at luxury hospitality brands. Joining Conrad Maldives Rangali Island as the Director of Finance, he will lead the resort’s long-term financial health and growth, overseeing all financial planning and operations. He has worked extensively with the Hilton group since 2007 holding senior positions at the group’s various luxury properties across UAE. Spending years working with the Hilton’s Middle East luxury hotels like Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and more, he has been dedicating his efforts and financial acumen to achieve the group’s financial goals in this region.

With a graduate degree in commerce in India, he began his journey in the hospitality industry with Hilton Al Ain. Keerthi said, “I’m excited to renew yet another association with the Hilton group and to set new benchmarks for Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. Today’s hospitality is all about adapting changes to new technologies, driving the top line by understanding the product, commercial acumen and focus on people. Hence, I believe it is imperative to be a business partner and collaborator rather than a traditional Finance professional. I look forward to building on the success that this property has already achieved and give my best to support the growth of the resort.”

Carla Puverel, General Manager, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, said, “We are delighted to welcome Keerthi Soja Remanan to Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. His extensive experience across all aspects of finance and his long association with the Hilton Group gives us confidence that he will play a key role to help this award-winning resort scale new heights through his innovative finance structures.”

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is located In Rangali Island, 20077, Maldives. To book a stay, please email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or visit conradmaldives.com.