Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ Annual Camp-Cation is Back!

Are your kids looking for a summer camp-cation experience of a lifetime? Look no further than Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the go-to destination for a family-friendly summer holiday.

Our kids summer camp-cation program offers an array of activities and amenities unlike any other. Kids will have the opportunity to take part in fun creative activities such as self-defense, aerial arts, painting and crafting, and explore the wonderful Island life.

In addition to having access to the fun-learning activities, camp-cationers will get to enjoy the signature Hard Rock Hotel Maldives experience. Professionals in each area will provide guidance and support throughout the program, ensuring that all camp-cationers are having the best time possible. Each session will also feature special events, including pool parties, amazing outdoor activities, and famous Rock ‘n’ Roll jamming sessions.

After two consecutive successful years of the program, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ Summer Family Camp-Cation has returned. Due to the success of the past two years, the hotel is once again hosting the Summer Family Camp-Cation 3.0, featuring three distinctive curriculums including sports, crafts, and arts, giving an assurance for an awesome fun-filled with discovery for little Rock Stars, while parents can look forward with their much-needed “me time” for a relaxing massage at the Rock Spa or join the fun that will keep the entire family busy and entertained.

The ‘Kid-Friendly, Teen Approved’ customises various experiences for adults and kids alike, elevating every moment as a ‘Hard Rock state of mind’ – reconnecting families in creating long-lasting memories and also giving little Rock Stars a space to get creative and active during their stay at the hotel.

“As we embark on our third year, we feel proud to continue with the annual summer camp-cation program at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Our program stands out from the rest in the Maldives, as we constantly push the boundaries of what is possible in this breathtaking destination. We pride ourselves on offering a truly unique experience that combines the best of family holidays with an exceptional kids’ camp for our little Rockstars, and it has been a tremendous success for the past two years. Our tailored-made experiences for parents and children alike aim to create a ‘Hard Rock state of mind’ in every moment. We aspire to reconnect families and establish cherished memories while providing our little Rockstars a place to be creative and active throughout their stay. Join us again for an extraordinary summer camp-cation at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, and let us take your family holiday to a new level.” said Tolga Unan, Managing Director, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and The Marina @ CROSSROADS.

Expect the program to be jam-packed with fun-play-based learnings and experiences for the little Rock Stars to engage, including but not limited to the sports curriculum with Aerial Arts at The Stage, aerial arts studio with award-winning aerial instructor ‘Lauren Ault’ introducing a new form of art to the little Rock Stars, improve their coordination and gain superhero balance and strength as the little Rock Stars familiarize themselves with the apparatus such as silks, hoop, juggling, trapeze, and hammock.

Through ‘Street Safe’, a special self-defence program designed by Master Leo Vieira of CHECKMATE Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy and facilitated by the Gold Medalist and Brown Belt Miguel Gomez, this allows the little Rock Stars to develop their confidence among others through social discipline while introducing them to basic skills of body movement, leverage, and flow.

Equally, the arts and craft curriculum guarantees an exhilarating time with a range of different activities, from dance lessons, music classes, gardening tutorials, marine life discovery classes, educational tours, and many more. With these activities, little Rock Stars enjoy the camaraderie and fun of making new island friends, creating magical moments that will last a lifetime.

Stunning views and legendary amenities take the summer family camp-cation at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives to the next level with 178 extravagant guestrooms, suites, villas, and overwater pool villas. No matter how big or small your family is, there is an accommodation that suits everyone’s requirements that comes with complimentary junior Rock Stars in-room amenities and perks.

Little Rock Stars will enjoy Hard Rock’s Roxity Kids’ Club® and Teen Spirit® hanging with the coolest crew around, the Roxtars—colourful, music-inspired characters that will keep them entertained so you can shop, eat, sleep, or relax. With both indoor and outdoor venues, the resort completes a family trip to the Maldives for kids with space for performances as well as grassy and sandy spaces outdoors for them to explore. Weekly highlights such as s ’mores bonfire, glow party, family funfair, and pool party are the perfect family pastimes not to be missed.

At the end of their time at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, all kids will walk away with a certificate of completion, memories and experiences that will last them a lifetime. Join the fun this summer and let your kids embark on an unforgettable camp-cation experience!

Summer Family Camp-Cation 3.0 will start on 1 July 2023 and end on 31 August 2023.

The hotel also offers direct access to The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives, where an array of shops and over 12 restaurants, all styled on the chic elegance of a European Riviera, await. From authentic American cuisine at Hard Rock Cafe to the acclaimed flavors of Ministry of Crab’s award-winning dishes and finely curated local specialties, the culinary offering sees a collision of cultures come together to offer an array of exotic international cuisines.

To learn more about Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives