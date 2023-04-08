Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2026 | Allied Market Research

The health & nutrition segment in the hydrolyzed collagen market is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hydrolyzed Collagen Market size was valued at $ 928.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1466.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. Hydrolyzed collagen is composed of small peptides having low molecular weight and is rich in essential amino acids including hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline. It is highly digestible, easily absorbed, and gets distributed in the tissues of the body. There are several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6139

Various health benefits offered by hydrolyzed collagen, rise in adoption of hydrolyzed collagen in the pharmaceutical industry, and growing use of hydrolyzed collagen in the food & beverage industry are the major drivers for the growth of the global hydrolyzed collagen market. However, high manufacturing cost hampers the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market, owing to busy lifestyles and improper food habits along with the rising health issues in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in consciousness of ingredients in products, rise in demand for ethical and natural cosmetics in countries such as Brazil.

Key Players Are:

The key players operating in the hydrolyzed collagen industry are Nitta Gelatin, Inc., GELITA AG, FOODMATE CO., LTD., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM). , GELNEX, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Rousselot, Connoils, Naturin Viscofan GmbH, and Essen Nutrition.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9e7772ffdba1f60e8fe5a94bc69ec591

The health & nutrition segment in the hydrolyzed collagen market is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The demand for nutricosmetics or ingestible beauty product is now swiftly spreading worldwide due to rise in disposable income of consumers, change in lifestyles along with growth in concern among the consumers regarding their appearance and desire to have a healthy skin & hair.

Key findings of the study

-> Based on form, the powder segment accounted for the highest hydrolyzed collagen market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

-> Based on application, the health & nutrition segment occupied the maximum share in hydrolyzed collagen Market Analysis in 2018 and is expected to dominate the hydrolyzed collagen market forecast

-> Based on region, North America accounted for about 32.2% in 2018 of the hydrolyzed collagen market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Speak to Our Analyst @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6139

The manufacturers of sports nutrition products are focusing toward the benefits along with the safety, quality, and the natural source of the ingredients they use, offering safe ingredients with proven benefits to their consumers. Therefore, there is an increase in use of hydrolyzed collagen among sports nutrition manufacturers as it is derived from natural source, clean label, and is an excellent source of protein.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Collagen Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/collagen-market-A11055

Polyphenol Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyphenol-market

Fish Protein Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fish-protein-market

Corn hydrolysate Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corn-hydrolysate-market-A16866

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.