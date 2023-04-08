Submit Release
Terrorist Attacks in Tel Aviv and the West Bank

The United States strongly condemns today’s terrorist attacks in the West Bank and Tel Aviv. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and wish a full recovery to the injured.  The three horrific attacks today, in which three were killed and at least eight others wounded, affected citizens of Israel, Italy, and the United Kingdom.  The targeting of innocent civilians of any nationality is unconscionable.  The United States stands with the government and people of Israel.  We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and reaffirm our enduring commitment to their security.

