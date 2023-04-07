When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 07, 2023 FDA Publish Date: April 07, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Fresh Express Incorporated Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Fresh Express Incorporated is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of three varieties of already-expired branded and private label salad kit products produced at the company’s Morrow, Georgia facility out of an abundance of caution due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled products are no longer available for sale and no illnesses have been reported to date.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.

The recall was initiated when it was learned a random sample test of a single salad kit with a Use-By Date of March 31, 2023 collected by the Georgia Department of Agriculture yielded a positive result for the Listeria pathogen.

Recalled salad items all carry Product Code GO75 and Use-By Dates of March 31 or April 2, 2023 located on the front of the package. They were distributed through retailers in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Retailers have been instructed to ensure the recalled products are removed from all inventories. Consumers who might still have the recalled products in their refrigerators should discard and not consume them.

A listing of products subject to this recall are summarized at the end of this announcement.

To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Brand Product Ounce UPC Codes Product Code Use-By Date Distribution States Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.40 00071279309194 G075 4/2/2023 FL, GA, NC, SC Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.3 00071279306049 G075 4/2/2023 FL, GA, NC, SC, VA Publix Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit 8.75 00071279309194 G075 3/31/2023 Fl, GA, NC