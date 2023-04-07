Eduard Osipov an Immigrant Living the American Dream

Inspirational story of pursuing the American Dream in Hollywood.

Producer and actor Eduard Osipov is producing the action-thriller "The Wrecker," starring Tyrese Gibson ("The Fast & The Furious"), Harvey Keitel ("The Irishman," "Reservoir Dogs"), and Mena Suvari ("American Beauty"). Directed by Art Camacho, the film is currently being shot in Las Vegas and is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2024.

Born into an Armenian refugee family living in Russia, Osipov has overcome countless obstacles to establish himself in Hollywood as an exemplar of the American Dream.

Osipov's inspiring story began with his passion for acting and filmmaking at a young age. He persevered through visa challenges to arrive in the United States in 2006, determined to make his mark in the entertainment industry. Starting as a production assistant, he climbed the ranks to become an executive producer, ultimately establishing his own production company, Beno Films, in 2017.

In the span of just two years, Osipov produced several TV series and movies, including "Skeletons in the Closet" with Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr., "The Comic Shop" with Jesse Metcalfe & Eric Roberts, and “Don’t Suck” with Jaime Kennedy, Matt Rife and Russell Peters. He also boasts an impressive TV acting résumé, with appearances in shows like "The Cleaning Lady," "FBI: Most Wanted," "The Brave," "Veep," and "For All Mankind." Osipov is represented by Kreativ Media Partners, a talent management company based in Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY.

Osipov's rise to prominence in Hollywood serves as an inspiration for others pursuing the American Dream. His journey from a grade school theater troupe and studying Russian MMA to becoming a major player on-and-offscreen in the entertainment industry exemplifies the power of persistence and hard work.

To learn more visit: https://benofilms.com

