Maternal Coaching Service Platform Holding Q&A Webinar

Phoebe is a proven wellbeing platform for new and expecting parents. We are inclusive to all parents while going the extra mile for those who struggle most, offering support for pregnancy/expecting all the way through working parenthood.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 07, 2023

Phoebe's digital platform is bringing a fresh, new approach to parental coaching. Their community of expert mentors guide women and families in the workforce through the trials and travails of parenthood. This inclusive solution provides personalized and targeted interventions when employees need them most.

This innovative company is the first of its kind. They focus on organic human bonds and holistic personal connection, in contrast to the more mechanical tutorial-based parenthood platforms.

Competitive Advantages:



Employers want peer-to-peer interaction

Employers need help recruiting and retaining women

Employers need to offer something that works as a health and wellness benefit and is matched to DEI efforts

+340% growth in revenues YOY

+450% growth in new clients with an average employee base of 5,000

2023 expected ARR of $1.2M

The company is holding a Q&A webinar on April 21st at 11:00 AM PST. CEO Emily Klingbeil will dive into Phoebe and what makes their Republic raise an attractive investment.

For those interested in learning more, you can find the webinar link here.

