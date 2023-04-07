Maternal Coaching Service Platform Holding Q&A Webinar

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,525 in the last 365 days.
Phoebe is a proven wellbeing platform for new and expecting parents. We are inclusive to all parents while going the extra mile for those who struggle most, offering support for pregnancy/expecting all the way through working parenthood.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoebe's digital platform is bringing a fresh, new approach to parental coaching. Their community of expert mentors guide women and families in the workforce through the trials and travails of parenthood. This inclusive solution provides personalized and targeted interventions when employees need them most.
This innovative company is the first of its kind. They focus on organic human bonds and holistic personal connection, in contrast to the more mechanical tutorial-based parenthood platforms.
Competitive Advantages:
The company is holding a Q&A webinar on April 21st at 11:00 AM PST. CEO Emily Klingbeil will dive into Phoebe and what makes their Republic raise an attractive investment.
For those interested in learning more, you can find the webinar link here.
